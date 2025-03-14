CenterPoint Energy Meteorology and Operations teams actively monitoring Greater Houston and Texas weather the next few days  

National Weather Service fire weather watch in effect for large portions of Texas

Houston – March 13, 2025 –The National Weather Service has issued a fire weather watch in effect across large portions of Texas, with potential for critical fire weather conditions forecasted to continue through Saturday evening, and CenterPoint Energy teams are closely monitoring weather forecasts over the next several days.

Wind gusts up to 40-45 mph and low relative humidity are forecasted for areas in west central Texas, creating conditions for any fire that develops to potentially catch and spread quickly. While the Greater Houston and Gulf Coast areas are not currently at a high risk at this time, CenterPoint is continuing to actively monitor the weather and take precautionary measures. The company’s Meteorology and Operations team is monitoring these conditions and leading preparedness efforts.

“We’re continuing to monitor the potential for fire weather conditions and impacts to our electric and natural gas systems today through Saturday evening. Though our Greater Houston electric territory and Texas natural gas territories are not currently forecasted to be at high risk for fire weather conditions, we are coordinating our resources and response, including remaining in close contact with public agencies and partners,” said Randy Pryor, CenterPoint’s Vice President of Distribution Operations and Service Delivery.

CenterPoint encourages all customers to stay informed about weather conditions and have a plan to stay safe

CenterPoint is encouraging all of its customers to prepare and have a plan to stay safe. Customers can get natural gas safety tips at CenterPointEnergy.com/Safety and get the latest updates by following CenterPoint on X (formerly Twitter).