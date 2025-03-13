Medline Distribution Center in Katy, Texas Wins Safety Award

Northfield, Ill., March 13, 2025 – Medline, the largest provider of medical-surgical products and supply chain solutions serving all points of care, announced this week its Safety, Awareness for Everyone (SAFE) Award to its distribution center in Katy, Texas. This award is given to the Medline distribution center that achieves the highest safety metrics in the United States across its four tiers of size, as determined by the sales volume distributed out of each facility. Medline team members who work at these facilities take pride in knowing they are providing the safest, highest-quality and reliable service to the company’s healthcare customers.

Medline has been providing these awards to its highest-performing locations for approximately 20 years. Facilities are judged based on a scorecard that accounts for a variety of metrics, with the number of recordable safety incidents being the most influential.

Medline provides a resilient supply chain to get medical products right − right time, right place and right quantities, which is critical to a healthcare provider’s success. Medline is the largest provider of medical-surgical products and supply chain solutions serving all points of care. This work is made possible through a vast network of 45 distribution centers located at strategic points across the U.S. with approximately 13,000 employees.

“Medline’s success in providing next-day delivery to 95% of our U.S. customers is made possible by the unwavering dedication of our team members to make healthcare run better,” said Steve Miller, Medline’s chief operating officer. “These awards honor our teams for their commitment to safety, hard work and their never-ending drive to meet the demands of the nation’s healthcare providers.”

Medline’s Katy, Texas distribution center opened in 2020, and currently employs over 650 people, who are responsible for distributing medical-surgical supplies to healthcare providers across all points of care throughout the Texas and surrounding states.

“It is an absolute honor and privilege to work alongside highly dedicated team members that keep safety top of mind in all that we do,” said Christopher Ashley, senior director of operations for Medline’s facility in Katy. “I could not be more proud of this team for creating a safety culture that makes healthcare run better safely, not only inside of our distribution center but also for our drivers on the road and lastly, and our healthcare customer. Our team’s commitment to safety is a true testament to Medline’s mission of being an employer of choice and a valued partner to our customers.”

“It is important and rewarding knowing I can come to work and leave the same way, said Arthur Jones, branch trainer for Medline in Katy. “It’s also comforting to my family knowing I work at a job that values my safety and well-being. It’s a collective effort everyday with the entire team pushing safe values to each other to ensure safety to the entire building. It takes a team to make this happen.”

About Medline

Medline is the largest provider of medical-surgical products and supply chain solutions serving all points of care. Through its broad product portfolio, resilient supply chain and leading clinical solutions, Medline helps healthcare providers improve their clinical, financial and operational outcomes. Headquartered in Northfield, Illinois, the company employs more than 43,000 people worldwide and operates in more than 100 countries and territories. To learn more about how Medline makes healthcare run better, visit www.medline.com.