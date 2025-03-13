Lone Star Flight Museum 2025 Spring Media Planning Guide

HOUSTON, Texas (March 13, 2025) – The Lone Star Flight Museum is soaring into spring with a lineup of interactive events, educational workshops, and inspiring talks celebrating Women’s History Month, Rosie the Riveter Day, Helicopter Day, and Spring Break. From STEM-focused activities to historical hangar talks, the museum is offering a dynamic mix of hands-on experiences for aviation enthusiasts of all ages. Explore the full schedule below.

MARCH SCHEDULE HIGHLIGHTS:

Thursday, March 13

○ Plane Tour Day!

○ Destination Space Spring Break Day Camp

○ NEW! Scouting America Radio Merit Badge

Friday, March 14

○ Scouting America Weather Merit Badge

○ Drone Day/Pi Day

Saturday, March 15

○ Maker! A Hands-On STEM Series

○ Helicopter Day

Sunday, March 16

○ Plane Games

Monday, March 17

○ St. Patrick’s Day

○ Scouting America American Heritage Merit Badge

Tuesday, March 18

○ Scouting America Electronics Merit Badge

○ Plane Tour Day!

Wednesday, March 19

○ Scouting America Space Exploration Merit Badge

○ Wild Weather Spring Break Day Camp

Thursday, March 20

○ Fly Girls Spring Break Day Camp

○ Superhero Day

○ Scouting America Engineering Merit Badge

○ Space Day

Friday, March 21

○ Plane Fun Pilot Spring Break Day Camp

○ Rosie the Riveter Day

Saturday, March 22

○ Girl Scouts Discover Aviation Patch Workshops 2025

○ WINGS of Wisdom

○ Tuskegee Airmen Hangar Talk

CALENDAR

Click on each header for more details!

Plane Tour Day!

March 13 and March 18, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Take a tour and peek inside the planes, DC-3, Howard 250, and Stearman. Listen and learn during our plane-centric Hangar Talk

Destination Space Spring Break Day Camp

March 13, from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Youth aged 8-12 are invited to see how astronauts lived in the shuttle cabin, exploring NASA’s crew cabin trainer and inspect the flight simulator that trained all the shuttle pilots. Learn about explorers who dreamed about the infinite universe and go on a spacy scavenger hunt. Register now!

NEW! Scouting America Radio Merit Badge

March 13, from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Scouts are invited to this four hour workshop where they will diagram radio circuits, tap out Morse Code, and learn the critical nature of radio communications in aviation safety and success. Lunch may be brought from home or purchased at the on-site Minuti Cafe. Price is $65 per scout. Register now!

Drone Day/Pi Day

March 14, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Learn all about DRONES by joining the Lone Star Flight Museum for Predator Drone Talk and Pi Crafts!

Scouting America Weather Merit Badge

March 14, from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Scouts are invited to this four hour workshop where they will Learn how to be safe in severe weather, how weather patterns can affect flight dynamics, how different types of weather are formed and how weather is tracked to keep air travel moving. Lunch may be brought from home or purchased at the on-site Minuti Cafe. Price is $65 per scout. Register now!

Helicopter Day

March 15, all day

Helicopters return for Helicopter Day! Join The Lone Star Flight Museum for helicopters on the ramp, peek inside the PHI, Helicopter Hangar Talk and more!

Maker! A Hands-On STEM Series

March 15, from 11:00 a.m. to 11:50 a.m.

Join The Lone Star Flight Museum for a hands-on stem workshop highlighting Lamarr where attendees will make their own paper speaker and learn about the famous woman actor who developed frequency hopping. Register now!

St. Patrick’s Day

March 17, all day

Wear Green and save $2 on General Admission! The public is invited to participate in Shamrock Scavenger Hunt, Learn about Spitfire Paddy, and join staff for 11 a.m. storytime.

Scouting America American Heritage Merit Badge

March 17, from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Scouts are invited to this four hour workshop where they will conduct their own experiments to see how substances react with each other and learn the importance of chemistry for the future of aviation fuels. Lunch may be brought from home or purchased at the on-site Minuti Cafe. Price is $65 per scout. Register now!

Scouting America Electronics Merit Badge

March 18, from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Scouts aged 11-17 are invited to this four hour workshop where they will have a hand-on learning experience including fundamentals of flight, aircraft design, model building, preflight inspection, and piloting our flight simulators. Scouts rotate between exhibits, activity stations, and flight simulators led by the Flight Museum staff and volunteers who are registered BSA Counselors. Lunch may be brought from home or purchased at the on-site Minuti Cafe. Price is $65 per scout. Register now!

Superhero Day

March 11 and March 19

Dress like a superhero and save $2 on General Admission! Make a superhero mask and help color Wonder Woman’s invisible jet on our ramp (10 a.m. to 2 p.m.) or join us for storytime (11 a.m.)

Scouting America Space Exploration Merit Badge

March 19, from 10:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Scouts are invited to this workshop where they will participate in a wide range of activities pertaining to space exploration. Lunch may be brought from home or purchased at the on-site Minuti Cafe. Price is $65 per scout.

Wild Weather Spring Break Day Camp

March 19, from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Youth aged 6-9 are invited to a four hour day camp where they will whirl their way through stormy skies, connect how weather impacts aviation, and make their own tornado tube. Register now!

Fly Girls Spring Break Day Camp

March 20, from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Girls aged 9-14 are invited to this four hour day camp where they will follow the training regiment of the WASPs through flight school to learn the science and physics of aviation and use their new navigating and piloting skills to reenact their flights in simulators. Register now!

Scouting America Engineering Merit Badge

March 20, from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Scouts aged are invited to this four hour workshop where they will explore multiple types of engineering, pick a major achievement in the field of aviation to research in the Heritage Gallery of Texas aviation history. Study the properties of materials by performing heat conductivity and energy transfer experiments. Reverse engineer a household device and disassemble it to see how the components make it work. Lunch may be brought from home or purchased at the on-site Minuti Cafe. Price is $65 per scout. Register now!

Rosie the Riveter

March 21, all Day

Learn about the iconic Rosie the Riveter through a Hangar Talk and hands on learning experiences. Hangar Talks will be at 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.

Plane Fun Pilot Spring Break Day Camp

March 21, 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Youth aged 9-14 are invited to this four hour day camp where they will follow beginner flight school training, learning the scientific fundamentals a pilot needs to know and how physics are used to control the aircraft, and the mechanics inside planes. Register now!

Tuskegee Airmen Hangar Talk

March 22, 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m

Join the Lone Star flight Museum for Tuskegee Airmen Hangar Talk at 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. and peek inside the SBD and Avenger!

Girl Scouts Discover Aviation Patch Workshops 2025

March 22, from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Girl scouts are invited to attend this four hour patch workshop where they will perform a pre-flight inspection on a real aircraft, pilot flight simulators, and conduct experiments based on the fundamentals of flight. After the aviation basics, scouts will explore aviation heritage through museum tours and demonstrate flight dynamics by building a flight model.

WINGS of Wisdom

March 22, beginning at 11:30 a.m.

Join The Lone Star Flight Museum for an interview style program where young women and girls interested in aviation and/or STEM can engage with experts and moderators on topics of innovation, curiosity, and perseverance. Free with museum admission and open to all audiences.

Schedules subject to change. Visit us online at LONESTARFLIGHT.ORG or our FACEBOOK and INSTAGRAM pages for the latest program and event information, or call 346-708-2517

About the Lone Star Flight Museum

The Lone Star Flight Museum (LSFM) is a 501c3 aviation museum and STEM learning center with a mission to celebrate flight and achievements in Texas aviation as well as educate and engage our youth through science, technology, engineering, and math. Located 20 minutes from downtown Houston, LSFM is open Tuesday-Saturday 10 a.m. – 5 p.m., and Sunday Noon – 5 p.m. $10 general admission on Thursdays. Minuti Coffee is open during museum hours.