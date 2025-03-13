City Controller Chris Hollins Launches 2025 Audit Plan

Audits to Identify Cost-Saving Measures, Improve Efficiency, and

Strengthen Financial Oversight Amid $330 Million Budget Shortfall

HOUSTON, TX – Houston City Controller Chris Hollins today announced the release of the Fiscal Year (FY) 2025 Audit Plan, a strategic initiative to enhance financial accountability, optimize city resources, and maximize taxpayer dollars. The plan prioritizes high-impact audits to identify cost savings, eliminate waste, and strengthen fiscal oversight and outcomes across city departments.

“As the City’s financial watchdog, my job is to ensure every dollar works for Houstonians,” said Controller Chris Hollins. “This audit plan is more than a fiscal checkup—it’s a roadmap to smarter spending, greater efficiency, and better city services. In a time of financial strain, we must proactively find solutions that set Houston on a path to long-term economic stability.”

The FY2025 Audit Plan focuses on:

Performance audits to assess efficiency and effectiveness in city operations;

to assess efficiency and effectiveness in city operations; Compliance audits to ensure financial policies and regulations are followed;

to ensure financial policies and regulations are followed; Contract audits to scrutinize vendor agreements and spending;

to scrutinize vendor agreements and spending; Forensic audits to detect and prevent fraud, waste, and abuse; and

Cost recovery initiatives to reclaim potential revenue losses.

The plan also includes follow-up audits to track the implementation of past recommendations, reinforcing accountability and a cycle of continuous improvement in city operations.

“Long-term fiscal health requires more than short-term or temporary funding sources,” Hollins said. “Through transparent oversight and best practices, we can help to safeguard taxpayer dollars by eliminating waste and maximizing efficiency—improving financial outcomes today while also investing in Houston’s future.”

Under Hollins’s leadership, the City Controller’s Office expanded its audit scope to incorporate enhanced performance, contract, and forensic reviews to identify financial risks before they become costly issues.

To keep residents informed, the Controller’s Office will publish quarterly audit reports on its website, providing regular updates on findings, recommendations, and corrective actions.

“While the word ‘audit’ can sound intimidating, our approach has value beyond uncovering problems—it can help drive solutions and outcomes,” Hollins said. “Through transparent reporting and communication, we will provide City leaders with a pathway to operate with greater fiscal responsibility.”

The FY2025 Audit Plan, which includes the complete list of audits, is available online at Annual Audit Plan.