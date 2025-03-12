THREE-TIME TONY AWARD®-WINNING THEATRICAL EXPERIENCE

TO PLAY THE HOBBY CENTER IN HOUSTON

AUGUST 19-24, 2025

TICKETS ON SALE FRIDAY, MARCH 14 AT 10AM

WHO: Memorial Hermann Broadway at the Hobby Center

WHAT: LIFE OF PI

WHEN: August 19 – 24, 2025

Tues – Fri at 7:30 pm | Sat at 2 & 7:30 pm | Sun at 1:30 & 7:00 pm

WHERE: The Hobby Center | 800 Bagby Street | Houston, TX 77002

TICKETS: Start at $40. Available online at TheHobbyCenter.org or BroadwayAtTheHobbyCenter.com, and in person at the Hobby Center Box Office (800 Bagby Street, Houston, TX 77002). Discounts available for groups of 10 or more. Call (888) 451-5986 or email Houston.groups@broadwayacrossamerica.com.

(HOUSTON, TX) – Memorial Hermann Broadway at the Hobby Center announces that tickets for LIFE OF PI, the Tony Award®-winning theatrical experience that has wowed audiences around the globe, will go on sale to the public Friday, March 14 at 10 am at TheHobbyCenter.org or in person at the Hobby Center box office at 800 Bagby Street, Houston, TX 77002. Tickets will be available for performances August 19 – 24, 2025.

Produced by Simon Friend, Daryl Roth, Hal Luftig, Mark Gordon Pictures, and NETworks Presentations, Lolita Chakrabarti’s dazzling stage adaptation of LIFE OF PI is based on Yann Martel’s best-selling novel – one of the best-loved works of fiction and winner of the International Booker Prize (formerly Man Booker Prize) which has sold more than 15 million copies worldwide. LIFE OF PI has become a global phenomenon with acclaimed engagements on Broadway, London’s West End and UK tour and now LIFE OF PI is thrilling US audiences on a multi-city tour.

Told with jaw-dropping visuals, world class puppetry and exquisite stagecraft, LIFE OF PI creates a visually stunning journey that will leave you filled with awe and joy. Martel’s extraordinary story of family, resilience and survival and the natural world combined with Chakrabarti’s brilliantly staged story speaks to every generation.

After a cargo ship sinks in the middle of the vast Pacific Ocean, a sixteen-year-old boy name Pi is stranded on a lifeboat with four other survivors – a hyena, a zebra, an orangutan, and a 450-pound Royal Bengal tiger.

Critics rave that LIFE OF PI “gives new life to Broadway” (The Today Show) and is “one of the most visually stunning shows I have ever seen.” (Time Out) The global phenomenon was lauded as “an exhilarating evening of theater” (The Wall Street Journal), “a wonder to behold” (Entertainment Weekly) and “the single greatest innovation in puppetry ever to hit the global stage.” (NY Daily News)

Leading the production is powerhouse actor Taha Mandviwala as Pi, supported by a dynamic company including Jessica Angleskhan, Alan Ariano, Pragun Bhardwaj, Ben Durocher, Shiloh Goodin, Anna Leigh Gortner, Austin Wong Harper, Aaron Haskell, Rishi Jaiswal, Toussaint Jeanlouis, Mi Kang, Intae Kim, Sharayu Mahale, Sinclair Mitchell, Maya Rangulu, Betsy Rosen, Anna Vomáčka, Sorab Wadia & Savidu Geevaratne.

LIFE OF PI is originally Directed by Max Webster, with the Tour Directed by Ashley Brooke Monroe, Set and Costume Design by Olivier and Tony Award winner Tim Hatley. The production features Puppet Design by Olivier Award winners Nick Barnes and Finn Caldwell, with Puppetry and Movement Direction by Finn Caldwell, supported by the Global Associate Puppetry and Movement Direction of Scarlet Wilderink with US Associate Puppetry and Movement Direction by Jon Hoche and US Assistant Puppetry and Movement Direction by Betsy Rosen. Lighting Design is by Tony Award winner Tim Lutkin and Tim Deiling, Sound Design by Tony Award Winner Carolyn Downing, Video and Animation Design by Olivier and Tony Award winner Andrzej Goulding, Hair and Wig Design by David Brian Brown, Original Music Composed by Andrew T. Mackay, Dramaturgy by Jack Bradley, and Casting by Duncan Stewart and Patrick Maravilla with ARC Casting.

For the US tour, the team includes Associate Puppet Designer Caroline Bowman, Associate Scenic Designer Ross Edwards, Associate Costume Designer Robin L. McGee, Associate Hair and Wig Designer Meg Murphy, Associate Lighting Designer Paul Toben and Tim Reed, Associate Sound Designer Sam Clarkson and Elliott Williams with Sound Quiet Time, Associate Video and Animation Designer Brad Peterson with Dan Trenchard, Fight Direction from Rod Kinter and Puppet Captain Betsy Rosen.

The LIFE OF PI US tour Stage Management team is led by Kelsey Tippins with Matthew Brooks and Fouad Hassan, with Resident Director Jon Hoche. The Company Management team is Katie Cortez and Frank Deming II.

LIFE OF PI first opened to great critical acclaim with its cutting-edge visual effects at the Crucible Theatre in Sheffield in 2019. It took the West End by storm when it opened December 2, 2021, and ran for 500 performances at the Wyndham’s Theatre, winning five Olivier Awards in 2022, including Best New Play, Best Scenic Design and Best Lighting Design. The global sensation made its North American Premiere at the American Repertory Theater at Harvard University on December 4, 2022 before opening on Broadway at the Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre on March 9, 2023 to celebratory reviews and going on to win three Tony Awards (Best Scenic Design of a Play Best Lighting Design of a Play, and Best Sound Design of a Play), four Drama Desk Awards (Outstanding Direction of a Play, Outstanding Scenic Design of a Play, Outstanding Projection and Video Design, and Outstanding Puppetry) and two Outer Critics Circle Awards (Outstanding Lighting Design of a Play or Musical and Outstanding Video or Projection Design of a Play or Musical).

For information on LIFE OF PI, visit: LifeOfPiBway.com. Follow LIFE OF PI @LIFEOFPIBWAY on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter/X & TikTok.

The Hobby Center for the Performing Arts serves as a connector, convenor and incubator for all Houston audiences, artmakers and arts organizations. Opened in 2002, the campus houses two theaters including the 2,650-seat Sarofim Hall and the 500-seat Zilkha Hall. Delivering a best-in-class patron experience, the Hobby Center welcomes over 400,000 audience members annually to engage with high-quality arts programming including the Memorial Hermann Broadway at the Hobby Center series. The Hobby Center is also home to a full season of musical theatre produced by Principal Resident Company Theatre Under the Stars, as well as a variety of diverse performances from both Houston-based and touring artists and companies. Education and accessibility initiatives are central to the Hobby Center’s impact in Houston through programs like the ExxonMobil Discovery Series that welcomes thousands of students to performances every season. Please visit TheHobbyCenter.org. Follow the Hobby Center on Facebook, Instagram and X.

Broadway Across America (BAA) is part of the John Gore Organization family of companies, which includes Broadway.com, The Broadway Channel, BroadwayBox.com, Group Sales Box Office, and Broadway Brands. Led by 22-time Tony-winning theater producer John Gore (Owner & CEO), BAA is the foremost presenter of first-class touring productions in North America, operating in 48 markets with over 450,000 subscribers. Presentations include Disney’s The Lion King, Wicked, The Book of Mormon, and Hamilton. Current productions include &Juliet, Hadestown, Hamilton, Hell’s Kitchen, MJ: The Musical, Moulin Rouge! The Musical, The Outsiders and Stereophonic.