Rep. Troy E. Nehls Votes to Avoid Government Shutdown and Support President Trump’s Agenda

WASHINGTON, D.C. —Congressman Troy E. Nehls (R-TX-22) issued the following statement following the passage of H.R. 1968, the Full-Year Continuing Appropriations and Extensions Act, 2025, which keeps the government open, allows President Donald Trump and his administration to continue to identify waste, fraud, and abuse of American’s hard-earned tax dollars, and gives Congress time to focus on delivering President Trump’s America First agenda in one big beautiful bill:

“House Republicans, including myself, just voted to keep the government open,” said Congressman Nehls. “The legislation we just passed keeps the government operating so that we, the Republican Party, can continue to advance President Trump’s agenda and allows President Trump and his administration, including DOGE, to deliver real wins for the American people.

Further, this bill decreases spending by $7 billion, all the while maintaining necessary government operations. It also increases funding to secure our southern border and allows the Trump Administration to carry out mass deportations, and it includes the largest pay raise for junior enlisted troops in more than 40 years. House Democrats voted against this bill only because of their pure hatred for President Trump. It’s despicable but predictable by today’s Democrat Party.”