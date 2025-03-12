Rep. Troy E. Nehls Leads Bipartisan Group of Colleagues in Reintroducing the Save our Shrimpers Act of 2025

WASHINGTON, D.C. —Congressman Troy E. Nehls (R-TX-22), along with Congressman Clay Higgins (R-LA-03), Congressman Vicente Gonzalez (D-TX-34), and Congressman Troy Carter (D-LA-02) reintroduced the bipartisan Save Our Shrimpers Act of 2025.

This bipartisan legislation would prohibit federal funds from being made available to International Financial Institutions (IFIs) to finance any activity relating to shrimp farming, shrimp processing, or the export of shrimp from any foreign country to the United States. Additionally, this legislation would trigger an investigation within the United States Government Accountability Office (GAO) and require annual reports to Congress to what extent U.S. Executive Directors at IFIs comply with USC 262(h).

“American shrimpers, including those in my district, are struggling to stay afloat due to an excess of foreign shrimp flooding our markets,” said Congressman Nehls. “Worse, American tax dollars are being used to finance foreign shrimp farms, which are driving our own shrimpers out of business. My bill, the Save Our Shrimpers Act, would halt funding to international institutions that bankroll foreign shrimp operations. We must do everything we can to protect our nation’s shrimping industry and put American shrimpers first.”

“America’s shrimping industry is grappling with some of the lowest prices in recent history due to an influx of imported products,” said Congressman Higgins. “By cutting federal funding to international institutions that contribute to foreign shrimp farming, we are giving our domestic shrimpers a level playing field. We must ensure that taxpayer’s hard-earned treasure goes to the American people, not subsidizing foreign shrimpers.”

“Foreign shrimp imports continue to wreak havoc on South Texas’s shrimping industry,” said Congressman Gonzalez. “Our domestic seafood markets are flooded with foreign farm-raised shrimp which are subsidized by our federal dollars. We must put an end to this! That is why I’m proud to co-lead this bill to deter International Financial Institutions from financing foreign shrimpers with U.S. taxpayer money. We must do everything in our power to help the thousands of struggling shrimpers in our region and throughout the gulf.”

“This legislation will protect Louisiana shrimpers from the overwhelming flood of foreign imports that threaten the survival of a treasured local industry and ensures that our tax dollars are not used to undercut the livelihoods of hardworking American fishermen and women, “ said Congressman Carter. “I’m proud to stand with this bipartisan group of legislators to safeguard American jobs and allow the U.S. shrimping industry to thrive and remain a vital part of our economy.”

Original cosponsors of the Save Our Shrimpers Act of 2025 include Representatives Nancy Mace (R-SC-01), Randy Weber (R-TX-14), Congressman Gus Bilirakis (R-FL-12), Julia Letlow (R-LA-05), Anna Paulina Luna (R-FL-13), Greg Murphy (R-NC-03), Mike Ezell (R-MS-04), John Rutherford (FL-05), Byron Donalds (R-FL-19), Barry Moore (R-AL-01), Brian Babin (R-TX-36), and Michael Cloud (R-TX-27).

“Our domestic shrimping industry is struggling due to an influx of foreign shrimp flooding our markets, often funded by U.S. taxpayer dollars,” said Congresswoman Mace. “This bill sets clear conditions on funding to international institutions, preventing support for foreign shrimp farming. This protects American jobs and coastal economies like in the Lowcountry, ensuring our industry can thrive.”

“For years, foreign countries have flooded our markets with cheap, unfairly subsidized shrimp, putting our hardworking Gulf Coast shrimpers at risk,” said Congressman Weber. “Our shrimpers are fighting to stay afloat, and their livelihoods are in jeopardy. It is unacceptable for federal dollars to support foreign competitors that undercut American industry. I will keep working with my colleagues to defend our local shrimpers and ensure they get a fair shot.”

“Louisiana’s gulf shrimpers are struggling to compete against a flood of foreign imports, made worse by our own tax dollars supporting overseas shrimp farms,” said Congresswoman Letlow. “This bill puts our shrimpers first by ensuring federal funds aren’t used to undercut American seafood producers.”

“American shrimpers and commercial fisherman play an integral role in Eastern North Carolina’s economy,” said Congressman Greg Murphy, M.D. “We must ensure that our domestic industries are not undermined by foreign competition that employ harmful practices that hurt food quality and the sustainability of our fisheries and ecosystems. I appreciate my colleague Congressman Nehls’ leadership on this issue and support the Save Our Shrimpers Act.”

“American tax dollars should support American workers—not subsidize foreign shrimpers who engage in unfair trade practices,” said Congressman Ezell. “I’m proud to join my colleagues in introducing the Save Our Shrimpers Act to level the playing field and stand up for our hardworking shrimpers.”

“The impact of Hurricane Ian on our local seafood industry was devastating. As our community continues to rebuild, shrimpers must also deal with a market that is oversaturated with U.S. taxpayer-financed foreign product,” said Congressman Donalds. “I am proud to stand with Rep. Troy Nehls in demanding that American taxpayer dollars are not used to sabotage the seafood industry in Southwest Florida and throughout the Sunshine State. Government must always put the American people first.”

This legislation is supported by the Southern Shrimp Alliance (SSA), the Louisiana Shrimp Association, and the Texas Shrimp Association.

“The U.S. government has allowed—even supported—funding of foreign shrimp companies that directly compete with our own. Now, the oversupply of shrimp caused by these foreign development projects is drowning multigenerational family shrimping businesses, which are rapidly failing across the Southeast,” said John Williams, Executive Director of the Southern Shrimp Alliance. “We deeply appreciate the leadership of Representative Nehls and the bill’s co-sponsors for demanding that federal funds no longer be used to harm U.S. shrimp fishermen.”

“American shrimp harvesters have been suffering for over 20 years due to unfair trade policies and actions of the World Bank,” said Acy Cooper, the President of the Louisiana Shrimp Association. “We thank Representative Nehls and everyone involved for standing up for our American shrimp Industry.”

“Representative Nehls’ legislation is a massive first step in protecting our struggling industry,” said Chris Londrie, President of the Texas Shrimp Association. “For years, federal funds that were available to international financial institutions, such as The World Bank, have been used to finance foreign shrimp farms. As a result, imported, farm raised shrimp accounts for well over 90% of all shrimp in the United States; a fact that a majority of Americans are unaware of and, in my experience, rather shocked to learn. We strongly support this legislation and humbly ask Congress to pass this bill as soon as possible.”

Background

The United States’ domestic shrimpers are struggling to stay in business, primarily due to foreign shrimp being dumped into U.S. markets, making it difficult for domestic shrimpers to continue operating. It’s been uncovered that American taxpayer dollars are being used to finance foreign shrimp operations through International Financial Institutions (IFIs), such as the International Monetary Fund (IMF), which is contributing to the demise of the U.S.’s shrimping industry.

Federal law USC 262(h) stipulates that the U.S. Department of the Treasury shall instruct United States Executive Directors at International Monetary Institutions to vote against any assistance by such institutions that facilitates an export commodity surplus that causes injury or harm to United States producers. Unfortunately, there have been limited circumstances where the Treasury has been in compliance with this law, and it is difficult to trace how U.S. Executive Directors at IFIs have complied or not complied with this no-vote mandate.

In the 118th Congress, the Save Our Shrimpers Act was supported by the Southern Shrimp Alliance (SSA), Texas Shrimp Association, South Carolina Shrimper’s Association (SCSA), GA Commercial Fisherman’s Association (GACFA), North Carolina Fisheries Association, Inc. (NCFA), US Shrimp Coalition (USSC), Louisiana Shrimp Association (LSA), the Alabama Commercial Fishermen’s Association, LLC, and the Port of Palacios, Texas.