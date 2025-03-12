Memorable Night to Make a Difference for Children

Get ready to step into a world of colorful emotions and boundless creativity! The highly anticipated Child Advocates of Fort Bend (CAFB) Inside Out “All the Feelings” Gala is set to take place on Saturday, April 26, 2025, at the Houston Marriott Sugar Land. This exclusive evening will bring the beloved world of the Inside Out universe to life.

Inspired by Disney-Pixar’s iconic film Inside Out, the gala invites guests to immerse themselves in a whirlwind of joy, sadness, anger, fear, and anxiety, some of the core emotions that shape the human experience. The night will feature strolling characters, a whimsical dance performance by students of Cookie Joe’s Dancin’ School, live and silent auctions, raffle, wine, spirits and gift card pulls, dinner and dancing to the tunes of DJ Love. Michele Fisher will emcee for the 12th year. Exchange Club of Sugar Land and OCuSOFT, Inc. are the presenting sponsors. Attire for the evening is elegant with black tie and themed attire optional.

Auction offerings include an Audi for All Seasons package with the winner rotating into a new Audi every 3 months for a year, a private wine tasting for 30 people, and fabulous travel packages. There’s a summer package in Jackson Hole with a guided dinner rafting trip down the Snake River and a professionally guided photo tour, and a Kentucky Bourbon Trail package featuring a stay in a private residence along the Bourbon Trail, tastings at 3 of America’s finest distilleries and dinner at Jeff Ruby’s Steakhouse.

Join us for an unforgettable night of color, creativity, and connection as we celebrate the rich tapestry of human emotions at the Inside Out “Feelings” Gala. Feel the joy, embrace the sadness, and discover the strength in every emotion as we raise funds to support Child Advocates of Fort Bend’s wraparound services for children who have experienced abuse. Sponsorships of $2,500 – $15,000 are available. Individual reservations are $200. For more information about the Gala or to sponsor contact Tarina Sheridan at 281-344-5109 or tsheridan@cafb.org.

Shown, Front row (L to R) are: Kay Carlin, Cynthia Barratt, Rosemary Martinez. Middle row (L to R) are Jamie Lenard and Bridget Jones. Back row (L to R) are: Ron Love, Jacque Davis, Romeo Crisologo, Sree Vadlamudi, Mike Hardison