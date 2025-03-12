Houston Arboretum Hosts Spring Plant Sale Friday & Saturday, March 21-22

Plants will help attract birds, bees, and butterflies

WHAT: Spring is one of the best times to garden in Houston, so upgrade your garden with Texas native plants during Houston Arboretum & Nature Center’s Spring Plant Sale. The Sale features perennial and annual wildflowers (including milkweed), grasses, shrubs, and trees – perfect for attracting butterflies, bees, and other pollinators to your yard or garden while helping to conserve water, reduce mowing, protect the soil, and save money on fertilizer and pesticides. Proceeds benefit the Arboretum’s conservation and education efforts.

Please note that plant quantities may be limited, and the plant list is subject to change based on availability. Over 150 plant varieties, including Red Maple, White Yarrow, Big Bluestem, Yellow Wild Indigo, Green Milkweed and Dogwood, will be available. Visit the Arboretum website to view the full plant list.

WHO: The Houston Arboretum holds plant sales in both spring and fall. Arboretum members receive discounts on all plant purchases.

WHEN: Friday, Mar. 21 and Saturday, Mar. 22 from 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.

WHERE: 120 West Loop North, Houston, 77024 (between Post Oak Boulevard and Woodway Drive)

Plant Sale Tips

Arrive early for the best chance at getting your desired plants

Become a Member for discounts on Plant Sale purchases

Enter via the 610 Entrance and park in the parking loop for easy access to the Plant Sale

Bring your own cart if you have one. Limited carts will be available to transport plants at the sale.

COST: Admission to the Spring Plant Sale is free; all are welcome. Plant prices are as follows: $4.50 – 4 inches; $14– 1 gallon; $16 – Milkweed; and $30 – 3 to 5 gallons.

Go to https://houstonarboretum.org/event/spring-plant-sale/ to learn more about the Spring Plant Sale.

For more information or to join the Arboretum and enjoy all the benefits of membership, visit houstonarboretum.org or call 713-681-8433.

Photo credit: Courtesy of Houston Arboretum

ABOUT:

The mission of the Houston Arboretum & Nature Center is to provide education about the natural environment to people of all ages and to protect and enhance the Arboretum as a haven and as a sanctuary for native plants and animals. The Houston Arboretum & Nature Center, one of the first nature education facilities for children in the state of Texas serves more than 600,000 visitors annually. The Arboretum also provides nature education for more than 10,000 children annually. For more information about the Houston Arboretum & Nature Center and levels of membership visit houstonarboretum.org.