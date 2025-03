Local Sales Tax Allocations – March 2025 Recipient March 2025

Allocation Change from

March 2024 Year-to-Date

Change Cities $685.2M ↑10.1% ↑6.2% Transit Systems $223.5M ↑10.6% ↑5.5% Counties $65.5M ↑2.8% ↑6.3% Special Purpose Districts $106.8M ↑15.0% ↑13.2% Total $1.1B ↑10.2% ↑6.7% For details on March sales tax allocations to individual cities, counties, transit systems and special purpose districts, visit the Comptroller’s Monthly Sales Tax Allocation Comparison Summary Reports.