The Big Bounce America, Featuring Seven Massive Bounce Houses, is Set to Inflate Houston this Weekend

The Big Bounce America Tour Rolls into Houston with a 24,000 sq. ft. Bounce House, a Newly Added Under-The-Sea Bouncer, and Much More !

WHAT:

The Big Bounce America 2025 tour is bringing the bounciest, most action-packed experience of the year to Houston, TX this Friday, March 14th through Sunday, March 16th, and Friday, March 21st, through Sunday, March 23rd, at SaberCats Stadium. Featuring The World’s Largest Bounce House, The Big Bounce America is the biggest touring inflatable event in the world and includes seven massive inflatable attractions: a newly expanded 24,000 sq. ft. World’s Largest Bounce House; the incredible 900+ ft. long obstacle course The Giant; the customized sports arena Sport Slam; the unique, three-piece, space-themed wonderland airSPACE; and the newly added deep sea foam party inflatable OctoBlast. The Big Bounce America continues to turn up the wow-factor and push the limits of family-friendly entertainment to new heights!

HOUSTON SCHEDULE:

Friday, March 14th; Saturday, March 15th; Sunday, March 16th, 2025 – Tickets

Friday, March 21st; Saturday, March 22nd; Sunday, March 23rd, 2025 – Tickets

HOUSTON ADDRESS:

SaberCats Stadium

2055 Mowery Rd

Houston, TX 77051