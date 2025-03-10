Last Call for Girl Scout Cookies! Get Your Favorites Before Sales End March 23

The beloved Toast-Yay!® flavor to retire following the sale.

HOUSTON, Texas (March 10, 2025)—The 2025 Girl Scout Cookie Program is in full swing, and now is the time to stock up on your favorite and soon to be retired flavors before the sale ends on March 23! Girls in the Girl Scouts of San Jacinto Council (GSSJC) are out in full force, bringing delicious treats and an entrepreneurial spirit to the Greater Houston area.

Houston-area residents can purchase their favorite Girl Scout Cookies, including Adventurefuls®, Toast-Yay!®, Lemonades®, Trefoils®, Thin Mints®, Peanut Butter Patties®, Caramel deLites®, Peanut Butter Sandwich, and Caramel Chocolate Chip. Cookie fanatics should set their sights on the Toast-Yay! ® cookie, as this fan-favorite is retiring after this season.

Along with important skills like confidence and relationship building, each package purchased funds their next ambition and serves as an important building block for Girl Scouts to follow their dreams.

“One of the most amazing parts of being a Girl Scout is participating in programs and activities that help us grow into confident leaders,” said Emma, a Girl Scout Cadette. “These experiences are invaluable as we discover who we are and who we want to become as young adults and community members.”

The Girl Scout Cookie Program is the world’s largest girl-led business and financial literacy program, empowering Girl Scouts as entrepreneurs since 1917. Through the cookie program, Girl Scouts learn invaluable skills such as goal setting, decision-making, money management, people skills, and business ethics. Proceeds from the program support troop activities like maintaining camp properties and help make Girl Scout experiences accessible to all girls through financial aid to underserved communities.

“Through the cookie program, a girl gains valuable skills and earns money to help her troop take on their next challenge,” said Mary Vitek, CEO of GSSJC. “Besides helping the troop, all the money from the Girl Scout Cookie Program stays in our local community and helps Girl Scouting thrive for tens of thousands of girls.”

Cookie booths are set up across the region, and online orders remain open for those looking to support local Girl Scouts from the comfort of their homes.

For more information about Girl Scouts cookies, please visit https://www.gssjc.org/en/cookies.html.

