Commissioner Lesley Briones Invites Families to Enjoy Free Spring Break Events at Precinct 4 Community Centers

What:
Commissioner Lesley Briones is hosting a series of free, family-friendly Spring Break events at community centers across Precinct 4. Families can enjoy interactive activities, educational programs, and outdoor fun designed to engage children of all ages.

 

Commissioner Briones is committed to ensuring that all families—regardless of income—have access to safe, enriching, and fun opportunities for their children during school breaks. These events promote community connection, lifelong learning, and joyful experiences for Precinct 4 families.

 

Events:
Hockley Community Center

Mad Science Day

March 10

1 p.m.

 

Radack Community Center

Robots Camp

March 11 – 14

10 a.m.

 

Bayland Community Center

Teen Cuisine Series

March 13

4:30 p.m.

 

For more events or to register visit cp4.harriscountytx.gov.

 

Contact:
Syan Rhodes

Press Secretary

713-306-7795

 

Visit cp4.harriscountytx.gov to read more about Precinct 4's ongoing projects and upcoming events.