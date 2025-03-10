Commissioner Lesley Briones Invites Families to Enjoy Free Spring Break Events at Precinct 4 Community Centers

|Commissioner Lesley Briones is hosting a series of free, family-friendly Spring Break events at community centers across Precinct 4. Families can enjoy interactive activities, educational programs, and outdoor fun designed to engage children of all ages.
Commissioner Briones is committed to ensuring that all families—regardless of income—have access to safe, enriching, and fun opportunities for their children during school breaks. These events promote community connection, lifelong learning, and joyful experiences for Precinct 4 families.
Please share these free opportunities with your audience.