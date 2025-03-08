Paetow High School Student Scores Navy ROTC Scholarship & Officer Commission

KATY, TX [March 7, 2025] – Among her class’s top 5% of students, Paetow High School senior Elizabeth Thornton was among this year’s recipients for the Navy ROTC Scholarship, making history as part of the first cohort of students to ever receive this award. The scholarship will cover Thornton’s college tuition and guarantees her a commission as an officer in the United States Navy.

“Elizabeth is an amazing student who leads her peers by example, inside and outside the classroom,” said Dr. David Paz, principal of Paetow High School. “We are so proud of her for making history and for her spirit of excellence.”

Thornton plans to attend the University of Illinois to study civil engineering, and upon graduation, she hopes to serve as a Surface Warfare Officer in the Navy.

Recipients of the Navy ROTC Scholarship may pursue several options for their studies, including general navy service, nursing or pre-med, upon completion of their college degree. This year, Katy High School senior Joseph Fields also received a Navy ROTC scholarship, which will cover his college and medical school tuition.

Paetow High School student Elizabeth Thornton (center) received a NROTC scholarship, which covers her college tuition, and is shown below with her mother Priscilla Thornton, sister Victoria Thornton and brother William Thornton.