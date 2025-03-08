DPS Increases Enforcement for Spring Break, St. Patrick’s Day

AUSTIN – The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) will increase patrols on roads beginning this weekend to ensure motorists drive responsibly this spring break and St. Patrick’s Day. March 8 through March 17, the Texas Highway Patrol (THP) will conduct its annual Spring Break and St. Patrick’s Day traffic enforcement campaign—looking for people who are speeding, not wearing their seat belts, driving while intoxicated or committing other traffic violations.

“Spring break brings more travelers to Texas and making sure our roads are safe has to be a top priority,” said Colonel Freeman F. Martin. “Whether you’re heading to the beach, lake or anywhere in between, make smart choices—don’t drink and drive, buckle up and stay off your phone when you’re behind the wheel. Let’s work together so that we can all have a safe and enjoyable spring break.”

THP will increase enforcement as part of Operation CARE (Crash Awareness and Reduction Effort), which runs nationwide from March 8 through March 17. Last year, during DPS’ 2024 Spring Break and St. Patrick’s Day enforcement efforts, there were more than 52,793 citations and warnings issued. This included over 16,360 speeding violations; 1,277 seat belt and child seat violations; 2,149 violations for driving without insurance; and 463 felony and fugitive arrests.

DPS offers the following safety tips:

Don’t drink and drive . Make alternate plans if you are consuming alcohol.

. Make alternate plans if you are consuming alcohol. Eliminate distractions while driving, including the use of mobile devices. Texas law prohibits the use of portable wireless devices to read, write or send an electronic message unless the vehicle is stopped. If you’re using a navigation device or app, have a passenger operate it so you can keep your eyes on the road.

while driving, including the use of mobile devices. Texas law prohibits the use of portable wireless devices to read, write or send an electronic message unless the vehicle is stopped. If you’re using a navigation device or app, have a passenger operate it so you can keep your eyes on the road. Move Over or Slow Down for police, fire, EMS, Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) vehicles and tow trucks stopped on the side of the road with emergency lights activated. Show the same courtesy to fellow drivers who are stopped on the side of the road. So far in 2025, there have been more than 2,194 Move Over, Slow Down violations.

for police, fire, EMS, Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) vehicles and tow trucks stopped on the side of the road with emergency lights activated. Show the same courtesy to fellow drivers who are stopped on the side of the road. So far in 2025, there have been more than Move Over, Slow Down violations. Buckle up everyone in the vehicle — it’s the law.

everyone in the vehicle — it’s the law. Slow down , especially in bad weather, heavy traffic, unfamiliar areas or construction zones.

, especially in bad weather, heavy traffic, unfamiliar areas or construction zones. Drive defensively , as holiday travel can present additional challenges.

, as holiday travel can present additional challenges. On multi-lane roads, use the left lane for passing only . Not only is it courteous driving and avoids impeding traffic, Texas law requires slower traffic to keep to the right and to use the left lane for passing only (when posted).

. Not only is it courteous driving and avoids impeding traffic, Texas law requires slower traffic to keep to the right and to use the left lane for passing only (when posted). Don’t cut in front of large trucks and try not to brake quickly in front of them. They can’t maneuver as easily as passenger vehicles and pickup trucks.

and try not to brake quickly in front of them. They can’t maneuver as easily as passenger vehicles and pickup trucks. If you can Steer It, Clear It : If you are involved in a non-injury crash and your vehicle can be moved, clear the traffic lanes to minimize traffic impact. Leaving vehicles in a traffic lane increases traffic congestion and leaves those involved with an increased risk of harm or a secondary wreck. On some highways, if you don’t move your vehicle when it’s safe to do so, it’s against the law.

: If you are involved in a non-injury crash and your vehicle can be moved, clear the traffic lanes to minimize traffic impact. Leaving vehicles in a traffic lane increases traffic congestion and leaves those involved with an increased risk of harm or a secondary wreck. On some highways, if you don’t move your vehicle when it’s safe to do so, it’s against the law. Keep the Texas Roadside Assistance number stored in your phone. Dial 1-800-525-5555 for any type of assistance. The number can also be found on the back of a Texas Driver License.

number stored in your phone. Dial for any type of assistance. The number can also be found on the back of a Texas Driver License. Check your vehicle to make sure it is properly maintained and always ensure your cargo is secure.

to make sure it is properly maintained and always ensure your cargo is secure. Report road hazards or anything suspicious to the nearest law enforcement agency.

road hazards or anything suspicious to the nearest law enforcement agency. Monitor weather and road conditionswherever you are traveling. For road conditions and closures in Texas, visit Drive Texas

DPS would also like to remind Texans about the iWatchTexas program, a critical resource for reporting suspicious activity within the community to help prevent dangerous attacks. It’s especially important to be vigilant as people gather for parades, festivals and other community events. Tips can be reported via the website, the free iWatch iOS or Android mobile app or by calling 844-643-2251. All reports are confidential. For information on how to use iWatchTexas, you can view this how-to video.Remember, iWatchTexas is not for emergencies. If there is an emergency, call 911 immediately.

Additionally, DPS reminds the public to be vigilant and remain on the lookout for any signs of possible human trafficking. With an increase in people on the road and in airports, there is an increased opportunity for the community to spot potential human trafficking activities and report them to law enforcement. Be observant of others around you and take note of the following indicators of human trafficking:

A person appears to be under the control of another person either physically (someone else controls the person’s possessions i.e., ID, money, phone) or psychologically (little to no eye contact, unable to speak for themselves or unable to make simple decisions without approval).

either physically (someone else controls the person’s possessions i.e., ID, money, phone) or psychologically (little to no eye contact, unable to speak for themselves or unable to make simple decisions without approval). A person has little to no awareness of their surroundings including where they are or where they are headed.

including where they are or where they are headed. A person has untreated illness or infection, visible injuries, appears malnourished or sleep deprived .

. A person’s clothing is inappropriate for the weather or environment or is dressed in a manner that does not appear age-appropriate or makes them appear older.

or is dressed in a manner that does not appear age-appropriate or makes them appear older. A person is being transported to and from work by their employer .

. A person lives where they work or works excessively long or unusual hours .

. A person’s workplace has security measures that are unusual or excessivefor the type of business (i.e., boarded or opaque windows, excessive security cameras).

The presence of an indicator does not confirm an occurrence of human trafficking; however, the combination and context of indicators may indicate human trafficking pending law enforcement investigation and you are encouraged to report it. If you see signs of human trafficking, call 911 immediately to report it and be ready to give as many details as possible. You can also make a report on iWatchTexas or by contacting the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 1-888-373-7888 or text “BeFree” to 233733.

Remember, do not endanger yourself or others by intervening or confronting someone you suspect of engaging in human trafficking if it is not safe to do so.