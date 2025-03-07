TSLAC Awards Research Fellowship in Texas History

Austin, TX – The Texas Library and Archives Foundation (TxLAF) is pleased to announce the recipient of the 2025 Texas State Library and Archives Commission (TSLAC) Research Fellowship in Texas History. The fellowship’s stipend of $2,000 has been awarded to Dr. Sam W. Haynes.

Haynes directs the Center for Greater Southwestern Studies and serves as a professor of history at the University of Texas at Arlington (UTA). His research at TSLAC will enhance the online resource, Texas in Turmoil: Mapping Interethnic Violence, 1821-79, by contributing information gathered from the State Archives to the interactive map (https://library.uta.edu/borderland/). The website is available to UTA students as well as anyone interested in this area of Texas history.

“The entire board of the Texas Library and Archives Foundation joins me in congratulating Dr. Haynes on receiving this grant,” said TxLAF President Andrea Lapsley. “This is an important project that will benefit many Texans. We thank our many donors who have made this possible and encourage other researchers to apply in the future.”

“We look forward to supporting Dr. Haynes’s research project that will allow him to build on the success of his digital humanities efforts at the University of Texas at Arlington and increase access to information housed at the State Archives,” said State Archivist and TSLAC Archives and Information Services Division Director Jelain Chubb.

TxLAF offers the Research Fellowship in Texas History for the best research proposal utilizing collections of the Texas State Library and Archives Commission in Austin or the Sam Houston Regional Library and Research Center in Liberty, Texas. Research topics should be significant to Texas history, with preference given to fresh areas of study and/or under-sourced archival collections.

