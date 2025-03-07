Regents Select Glenn Hegar as Sole Finalist to be Chancellor

HOUSTON, Texas — The Texas A&M University System’s Board of Regents on Friday selected Comptroller Glenn Hegar ’93 as the sole finalist to be chancellor of The Texas A&M University System.

Hegar, a Republican, has served in the Texas House of Representatives and Texas Senate before first being elected comptroller in 2014. He won re-election in 2018 and 2022.

Monday’s vote by the Board of Regents was unanimous.

“The Board is confident that Glenn Hegar is ready to usher in the next era of excellence at The Texas A&M University System,” said Bill Mahomes, chairman of the Board of Regents. “Hegar grasps the unique breadth and depth of the System’s impact on every corner of Texas through its eight state agencies and 11 universities. We, as members of the Board of Regents, are eager to see what he will accomplish.”

Under state law, there is a 21-day comment period before the Board can finalize their selection.

If given final board approval, Hegar would succeed Chancellor John Sharp, the longest serving chancellor in the history of the Texas A&M System. Sharp has announced he is stepping down as chancellor on June 30 after almost 14 years.

Hegar, who grew up in Hockley, is a sixth-generation Texan who grew up farming land that has been in his family since the mid-1800s.

He is a 1993 graduate of Texas A&M University and a graduate of St. Mary’s University, where he earned a Master of Arts and his law degree. At the University of Arkansas, he earned his Master of Laws.

Hegar and his wife, Dara, have three children, Claire, Julia and Jonah.

Mahomes added: “The Board members were pleased to see its search for chancellor yield so much interest and so many qualified candidates. We thank everyone who was involved in this extensive search and selection process.”

About The Texas A&M University System

The Texas A&M University System is one of the largest systems of higher education in the nation, with a budget of $7.3 billion. Through a statewide network of 11 universities, a comprehensive health science center, eight state agencies, Texas A&M-Fort Worth and Texas A&M-RELLIS, the Texas A&M System educates more than 157,000 students and makes more than 21 million additional educational contacts through service and outreach programs each year. System-wide, research and development expenditures exceed $1.5 billion and help drive the state’s economy.