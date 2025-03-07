Harris County Judge’s Office Announces Free Measles Vaccine Drive Throughout the County

Harris County, TX, March 6, 2025 – Harris County Public Health, Legacy Health Systems, and Texas Children’s Hospital will offer free measles vaccines this weekend to ensure community members are protected against the highly contagious disease.

While there are no confirmed cases in Harris County, health officials are urging residents especially children, unvaccinated individuals, and those due for booster shots to take advantage of this free and accessible opportunity to get vaccinated.

A list of locations and information on how to schedule an appointment is available here and at ReadyHarris.org or call (832)-927-7350. These sites will be updated as more information becomes available.

Texas Children’s Pediatrics Westwood Clinic will be open Saturday, March 8, and Saturday, March 15 from 8:00 am to 12:00 pm offering free MMR vaccines to those in need. Legacy Community Health is also hosting a vaccine clinic on Saturday, March 8 from 8:00 am to 2:30 pm.