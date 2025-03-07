Cornyn Meets Houstonian & Honorary Secret Service Agent DJ Daniel

‘DJ is an inspiration to us all and a great example of resilience.’

WASHINGTON – U.S. Senator John Cornyn (R-TX) today met Houstonian and 13-year-old cancer survivor DJ Daniel, whom President Trump named an honorary Secret Service Agent during his Joint Address to Congress on Tuesday. See photo attached and below.

“I know I’m not alone in saying that 13-year-old Texan DJ Daniel, who proudly wore a Houston Police Department uniform… was one of the highlights of POTUS’ address to Congress. DJ is an inspiration and a great example of resilience. DJ, you are amazing, and I know you will be a fantastic Secret Service agent.”