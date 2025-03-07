As daylight saving time begins, CenterPoint Energy reminds customers to spring into action and perform vital safety tasks and energy efficiency measures

CenterPoint encourages customers to change batteries in smoke alarms and carbon monoxide detectors and prepare for warmer temperatures and longer days

Houston – March 7, 2025 – Daylight saving time begins this Sunday, March 9, and CenterPoint Energy is reminding customers to use it as an annual reminder to practice household safety maintenance and prepare for the warmer temperatures and longer days ahead.

“As the seasons change and temperatures start to warm up, now is the perfect time to spring into action by checking and changing the batteries in smoke alarms and carbon monoxide detectors when you shift your clocks forward by one hour,” said Al Payton, CenterPoint Vice President of Safety and Technical Training. “Carbon monoxide is a colorless, odorless gas that is potentially poisonous if inhaled, and fire deaths are more common in homes without working smoke alarms. Having detectors that function properly is essential for keeping you and your loved ones safe and healthy.”

With spring approaching, customers can also use the reminder of daylight saving time to perform energy saving and safety tasks around the home, such as:

Checking smoke and carbon monoxide detectors. Use daylight saving time as an annual reminder to change batteries in these important, life-saving devices.

Changing the filters in HVAC systems: Air conditioning can represent approximately 50 percent of a home's energy use as outside temperatures increase. Regular maintenance is one of the best ways to extend the life of a home's system, so swap out or clean filters to minimize costly repairs and to keep the system running efficiently.

Cleaning dryer vents: Help prevent fires and keep a dryer running efficiently by clearing lint out of the duct or tube that goes from the appliance to the outdoors.

Sealing air leaks by caulking and weather stripping: To save energy and reduce cooling costs, take time to caulk areas in and around a home where conditioned air may escape such as around windows and doors or where warm air could enter.

Installing hot water saving measures: Showering accounts for 40% of a home's hot water use, so energy-saving showerheads and faucet aerators can help lower energy costs and reduce hot water use without sacrificing comfort.

Checking emergency kits: For items like nonperishable food, water, first aid items, flashlights and other battery-powered devices, daylight saving time is a great reminder to check that emergency supplies are up to date.

By taking small steps to prepare for longer and warmer days, customers can make a difference in the safety and energy efficiency of their homes. CenterPoint offers programs, tips and tools to help manage energy bills and reduce energy use while keeping a home comfortable. For additional safety tips and information on energy efficiency programs, visit CenterPointEnergy.com/SavingsTips.