Stewarding Taxpayer Resources Well, Katy ISD Receives Nearly $1 Million Energy Rebate

KATY, TX [March 5, 2025] – As further evidence of the efforts to be prudent with taxpayer resources, Katy ISD was recently recognized as the Top Performing School District by CenterPoint. The District’s Operations Team received an energy savings rebate check for more than $875,000.

Katy ISD continues to be a leader among its peers, and through a proactive approach, the District’s Maintenance and Operations team has developed an innovative energy management program using preventative maintenance of equipment and thoughtful management of resources. Like a home, the District’s investment in energy savings includes using less energy but also retrofitting older equipment with new, more energy-efficient equipment.

“Katy ISD’s energy management program is an integral part of our overall Operations structure,” said Ted Vierling, Chief Operations Officer in Katy ISD. “We are lucky to have in-house expertise to support a program like ours, which continues to save the District hundreds of thousands of dollars each year.”

A major contributor to the continued savings has been the District’s bond programs, which have included energy-efficient upgrades to existing buildings. Improvements to lighting, windows, air conditioning systems and building automation system (BAS) controls with enhanced energy sequences, ensure the District’s schools and facilities can operate efficiently while reducing energy consumption without compromising comfort.

One marker of this efficiency has been the increasing number of schools that have qualified under the Energy Star program. Last year, 40 Katy ISD schools qualified for the Energy Star rating, and the District continues to qualify for and maintain this status for all schools and facilities. Katy ISD also won the Department of Energy award for “Best in Class for Efficient and Healthy Schools.”

The District’s energy savings program grows each year, realizing savings for the District and taxpayers. In the future, the team hopes to be able to see each school’s usage in real time to make needed adjustments, and with each new bond program, older campuses are retrofitted with the latest energy-efficient building components. This program illustrates the District’s leadership and financial stewardship in efficiency, fiscal prudence and environmental stewardship.

CenterPoint Energy presented Katy ISD’s Maintenance and Operations Department with a rebate for the amount of $878,570.33.