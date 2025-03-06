Statement from Harris County Commissioner Lesley Briones on the Passing of Congressman Sylvester Turner

Congressman Sylvester Turner’s passing is a tremendous loss to our community and country. Congressman Turner was a transformational leader whose presence was felt in every neighborhood he represented, whose career carried the hopes of his community, and whose legacy will resonate for generations. He loved to remind us that in Houston, “If you can dream it, you can do it.” His life demonstrated the truth of those words. He dedicated his career to serving the city he loved, and he never wavered in his conviction that every Houstonian deserves a fair shot.

For me, Sylvester Turner was a mentor, a friend, and a partner in delivering progress. He didn’t just serve — he united. He didn’t just lead — he inspired. He knew that real change doesn’t happen in isolation — it happens when people come together, roll up their sleeves, and do the hard work. And that’s exactly what we did. I am forever grateful for his example, his partnership, and his work to improve the lives of Harris County residents.

His legacy is embodied by the words of 2 Timothy 4:7: “I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith.” Now, it is up to all of us to carry on that work with the same passion, resilience, and commitment to advancing opportunity and justice for all.

My heart is with the Congressman’s family, his loved ones, and everyone who had the privilege of knowing him. We mourn today, and we give thanks for a life well lived, a legacy that will endure, and a leader who showed us what’s possible when we believe in the promise of America and fight for it.