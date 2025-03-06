STATEMENT BY HOUSTON CITY CONTROLLER CHRIS HOLLINS ON THE PASSING OF SYLVESTER TURNER 

“I am deeply saddened by the passing of Sylvester Turner. He was more than a Congressman or Mayor, more than any political title could capture — he was a dear friend, a mentor, and a relentless champion for the people he served selflessly for over three decades. My heartfelt condolences go out to his daughter Ashley, his family, and his many friends.

When Hurricane Harvey devastated Houston and the surrounding region in 2017, Mayor Turner rose to the occasion, leading with unwavering strength and compassion. But his commitment didn’t end when the floodwaters receded — he worked tirelessly to rebuild our city, ensuring it was better prepared for future challenges.

Before his tenure as mayor, he served in the Texas House of Representatives from 1989 to 2016. He was a fierce advocate for public education, expanded healthcare access, and stronger consumer protections — always prioritizing those in need.

Even in tumultuous times for our nation, he remained dedicated to serving the people of the 18th Congressional District with unmatched enthusiasm. In his final hours, he fought for what mattered most, speaking out about the importance of preserving healthcare access for Texas families.

For years, I had the privilege of turning to Sylvester Turner for guidance — on issues both large and small. Like a true friend, he listened and offered earnest encouragement, all while leading and living by example.

Now, it is incumbent upon all of us to carry forward the wisdom and spirit he so generously shared.

I will miss him dearly and wish him a peaceful rest.”