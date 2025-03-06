Photo above: Volunteers hard at work at a past event.

Sunday, April 27, 1:30 – 4:30 p.m.

Willow Waterhole Greenspace

11350 Ricecrest, Houston, TX 77035

Calling people of all faiths or no faith at all in Houston to care for our shared environment during Earth Month! We will engage in hands-on environmental stewardship at the Willow Waterhole Conservation Reserve, with a variety of hands-on tasks suitable for all ages & skill levels. In observance of the Great American Clean-up, one of the activities will be a trash bash. Meet at 11350 Ricecrest by the Oak tree in the park to sign in. Metro bus line 7 stops right nearby. Tools/supplies will be provided. This event is organized by Christ the King Evangelical Lutheran Church and the Interfaith Environmental Network of Houston, in partnership with the Willow Waterhole Greenspace Conservancy. The conservancy requires signing of a waiver to participate. Please register for planning purposes on www.eventbrite.com at: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/spring-2025-interfaith-environmental-stewardship-event-tickets-1270611746939. Contact Lisa Brenskelle at gcs.lrc@gmail.com for more information.