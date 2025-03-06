RICE UNIVERSITY’S SHEPHERD SCHOOL OF MUSIC HOSTS 50TH ANNIVERSARY COMMUNITY DAY ON MARCH 29

HOUSTON, TX (March 5, 2025) — The Shepherd School of Music at Rice University invites the Houston community to celebrate its 50th Anniversary Community Day with a free, family-friendly event featuring live performances, interactive activities, and a special bilingual presentation of Prokofiev’s “Peter and the Wolf” with the Shepherd School Chamber Orchestra. Shepherd’s Community Day takes place on Saturday, March 29 from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Shepherd School of Music on Rice University’s campus. The event is free, including parking in West Lot 2; advance registration is required.

“We’re excited to welcome Houstonians to our 50th Anniversary Community Day—a day filled with music, joy, and unforgettable experiences for the whole family. At the Shepherd School of Music, we believe the arts should be a place where everyone feels inspired and included, and we can’t wait to celebrate with our community,” said Matthew Loden, Dean of the Shepherd School.

The festivities begin with a “meet and greet” at 10:30 a.m. in the Grand Foyer outside Stude Concert Hall, where Shepherd School students will introduce audiences to their instruments. At 11 a.m., the Shepherd School Chamber Orchestra, under the baton of Shepherd’s new Distinguished Resident Director of Orchestras Miguel Harth-Bedoya, will present an engaging bilingual performance of “Peter and the Wolf.” This enchanting fairy tale adventure follows Peter and his animal friends on a musical journey, perfect for all ages. The one-hour concert will also include a performance of Kevin Day’s “Lightspeed.”

Following the concert, from 12 to 2 p.m., guests are invited to explore the Shepherd School of Music through a variety of interactive activities, live performances, and family-friendly entertainment. From face painting and photo ops with Sammy the Owl to student-led musical performances and food trucks, the event will offer a festive, community-focused atmosphere. Activities will take place at the Brockman Music and Performing Arts Center, with both Alice Pratt Brown Hall and the Brockman Hall for Opera hosting numerous events.

For more information and to reserve free tickets, visit the Shepherd School of Music website. Complimentary parking is available in West Lot 2 with registration. Guests who reserve tickets for “Peter and the Wolf” do not need to register separately for Community Day activities.

Schedule of Events:

10:30 AM – 11:00 AM

Meet and Greet with Shepherd School Students (Grand Foyer outside Stude Concert Hall)​

11:00 AM – 12:00 PM

“Peter and the Wolf” Family Concert (Stude Concert Hall)​

12:00 PM – 12:15 PM 12:15 PM – 12:45 PM

Learn to Conduct with Miguel Harth-Bedoya (Stude Concert Hall)​

12:00 PM – 12:30 PM

Rice Chorale Performance (Edythe Bates Old Recital Hall)​

Opera Department Performance & Behind-the-Scenes Tour (Brockman Hall for Opera)

12:00 PM – 2:00 PM

Live Music Lab: Control Sound by Touch (Wortham Theatre)​

Face Painting, Games, & Food Trucks (Piazza Ddella Musica)​

Photos with Sammy the Owl, Giveaways & Coloring Tables (Grand Foyer outside Stude Concert Hall)​

12:15 PM – 12:45 PM

Learn to Conduct with Miguel Harth-Bedoya (Stude Concert Hall)​ 12:15 – 12:40 PM

Student Performance on The Concert Truck (Piazza Della Musica)​

12:30 PM – 1:00 PM

String Quartet Performance (Duncan Recital Hall)​

Organ Performance (Edythe Bates Old Recital Hall)​

12:40 PM – 1:15 PM

Opera Department Performance & Behind-the-Scenes Tour (Brockman Hall for Opera)

12:45 PM – 1:15 PM

Mixed Quintet Performance with Dancers (Hirsch Orchestra Rehearsal Hall)​

1:00 – 1:25 PM

Student Performance on The Concert Truck (Piazza Della Musica)​

1:15 PM – 1:45 PM

Piano Quartet Performance (Duncan Recital Hall)

Collegium Musicum: Renaissance & Baroque Music (Edythe Bates Old Recital Hall)​

Contrabassoon & Violin Duo Performance (East Lobby)​

1:20 PM – 2:00 PM

Opera Department Performance & Behind-the-Scenes Tour (Brockman Hall for Opera)

1:30 PM – 2:00 PM

Harp Ensemble Performance (Stude Concert Hall)​

Woodwind Quintet Performance (Hirsch Orchestra Rehearsal Hall)​

1:35 – 2:00 PM

Student Performance on The Concert Truck (Piazza Della Musica)​

Schedule subject to change. Current as of March 5, 2025.

About the Shepherd School of Music at Rice University

At Rice University’s Shepherd School of Music, students cultivate the mastery of musical performance, experiencing both the rigor of a conservatory education and the expansive opportunities of a leading research university. Guided by the belief that talent manifests along unique paths, the school maintains a highly selective student body of 275 exceptionally gifted young musicians.

Each music major has access to world-class teachers—accomplished artists in their own right—who are dedicated to cultivating talent and professional success. The Shepherd School faculty is known for its individualized instruction and for equipping musicians with the skills and experience necessary to develop their own esteemed careers. For more information, visit music.rice.edu.