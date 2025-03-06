Rep. Troy E. Nehls Introduces Resolution to Censure Rep. Al Green 

WASHINGTON, D.C. —Today, Congressman Troy E. Nehls (R-TX-22) introduced a resolution to censure Congressman Al Green (D-TX-09) for his disruptive and disorderly conduct during the joint session of Congress on March 4, 2025.

During President Donald J. Trump’s joint session of Congress, Congressman Green “engaged in behavior that interrupted President Donald J. Trump’s address to a joint session of Congress, violating the decorum and order expected of Members of Congress,” Congressman Nehls’ resolution reads.

Congressman Nehls’s resolution emphasizes that Congressman Green “willfully disrupted the joint session, remained defiant, and was subsequently removed by the House Sergeant at Arms from the chamber.”

“Congressman Al Green’s behavior during President Trump’s historic joint session of Congress last night was shameful,” said Congressman Nehls. “Congressman Al Green repeatedly disrupted President Trump, even after Speaker Mike Johnson advised Members to maintain order. His actions brought shame on the great state of Texas. That’s exactly why I introduced a resolution to censure him. His behavior is inexcusable. As a member of Congress and a fierce advocate and defender of President Trump, I will do everything I can to ensure that order, decorum, and rules of this sacred chamber are upheld.”

Cosponsors of the resolution include Representatives Ronny Jackson (R-TX-13), Randy Weber (R-TX-14), Pat Fallon (R-TX-04), Scott Fitzgerald (R-WI-05), Barry Moore (R-AL-01), Russell Fry (R-SC-07), Mark Harris (R-NC-08), Brandon Gill (R-TX-26), Mary Miller (R-IL-15), Rudy Yakym (R-IN-02), Diana Harshbarger (R-TN-01), Andy Barr (R-KY-06), Mike Collins (R-GA-10), Greg Steube (R-FL-17), Mark Green (R-TN-07), Ben Cline (R-VA-06), Derrick Van Orden (R-WI-03), Jeff Van Drew (R-NJ-02), Beth Van Duyne (R-TX-24), Michael Rulli (R-OH-06), Jake Ellzey (R-TX-06), Roger Williams (R-TX-25), August Pfluger (R-TX-11), Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA-14), Kevin Kiley (R-CA-03), Erin Houchin (R-IN-09), Morgan Luttrell (R-TX-08), and Lance Gooden (R-TX-05).

Read the full resolution HERE.