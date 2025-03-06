New Sheldon Health Hub Expands Access to Vital Services for All Harris County Public Health opens new clinic for comprehensive preventative care

HOUSTON – A transformative new healthcare facility, the Sheldon Health Hub, will be open to the public on March 10th.

The Sheldon Health Hub, located at 8530 C E King Pkwy, Houston, TX 77044, is committed to providing comprehensive healthcare services to meet the community’s diverse needs. By integrating medical, behavioral, and nutritional care in one location, the Hub aims to make quality care accessible and convenient for everyone.

The Sheldon Health Hub’s unique multi-service line model allows patients to access various care options during a single visit, maintaining a streamlined process that prioritizes convenience and continuity of care. Services include:

Family planning and well-woman exams

Immunizations

Nutrition education and counseling

Behavioral health counseling

Rotating services such as Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) support and dental care

“Our goal is to ensure that patients receive the care they need in a way that is accessible, efficient, and holistic,” said Dr. Ericka Brown, Local Health Authority and Director of the Community Health and Wellness Division at Harris County Public Health. “For example, a patient visiting the Hub might have a primary care appointment, meet with a behavioral health counselor, and receive nutrition counseling, all in one trip.”

The Sheldon Health Hub is a testament to the community’s commitment to improving health outcomes by integrating critical services into a single, patient-friendly location. To maintain seamless continuity of care for patients requiring additional care beyond their initial visit, follow-up appointments will be arranged.

Community members can call (832) 927-7350 to book an appointment now. For more information about the Sheldon Health Hub and HCPH’s clinical service offerings, visit hcphtx.org.