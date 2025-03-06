DPS Names Repeat Sex Offender as Featured Fugitive for March

AUSTIN – Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitive Carlos Jose Ayala Morales is this month’s Featured Fugitive. The reward for information leading to his arrest is increased to $6,000 during March if the tip is received this month.

Carlos Jose Ayala Morales, 43, a convicted, repeat sex offender from Houston, has been wanted out of Harris Co. since February 2025 for attempted indecency with a child by sexual contact.

In 2000, Ayala Morales was convicted of burglary of a building and sentenced to six months of confinement. In 2018, he was convicted of evading arrest/detention with a vehicle and three counts of indecency with a child by sexual contact following incidents with two 14-year-old girls and one 12-year-old girl, along with indecency with a child by exposure following an incident with an 8-year-old girl. Ayala Morales was sentenced to seven years of confinement for each offense to be served concurrently. He was then discharged from a Texas Department of Criminal Justice (TDCJ) facility in 2024.

Ayala Morales is 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs about 250 pounds. He has tattoos on his abdomen, back, right hand and both arms. More information about Ayala Morales or updates in the event of his arrest can be found here.

Funded by the Governor’s Public Safety Office, Texas Crime Stoppers offers cash rewards to any person who provides information that leads to the arrest of one of Texas’ 10 Most Wanted Fugitives, Sex Offenders or Criminal Illegal Immigrants. So far in 2025, DPS and other agencies have arrested 13 Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives, Sex Offenders and Criminal Illegal Immigrants, including 3 sex offenders and 4 criminal illegal immigrants – with $20,000 in rewards being paid for tips that yielded arrests.

To be eligible for cash rewards, tipsters MUST provide information to authorities using one of the following three methods:

Call the Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-252-TIPS (8477).

Submit a web tip through the DPS website by selecting the fugitive you have information about then clicking on the link under their picture.

Submit a Facebook tip by clicking the “SUBMIT A TIP” link (under the “About” section).

All tips are anonymous — regardless of how they are submitted — and tipsters will be provided a tip number instead of using a name.

DPS investigators work with local law enforcement agencies to select fugitives for the Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives, Sex Offenders and Criminal Illegal Immigrants Lists. You can find the current lists—with photos—on the DPS website.

Do not attempt to apprehend these fugitives; they are considered armed and dangerous.