Cornyn Statement on Passing of Rep. Sylvester Turner

WASHINGTON – U.S. Senator John Cornyn (R-TX) released the following statement on the passing of U.S. Representative Sylvester Turner (TX-18):

“Sandy and I are saddened to hear of the passing of our friend, Representative Sylvester Turner,” said Sen. Cornyn. “Congressman Turner was a statesman who dedicated his life and career to serving the people of Texas, and although we had ideological differences, I was honored to work alongside him throughout his decades of public service on things like supporting law enforcement and survivors of abuse. I encourage Texans to join Sandy and me in praying for the entire Turner family during this time.”

Senator John Cornyn, a Republican from Texas, is a member of the Senate Finance, Judiciary, Intelligence, Foreign Relations, and Budget Committees.