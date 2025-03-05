Step right up for a wild ride of fun and adventure at Fort Bend Children’s Discovery Center’s Spring Break extravaganza!

March 8 – 16, 2025

(Open March 10 and 11)

Sponsored by Memorial Hermann Sugar Land

SUGAR LAND (March 4, 2025) – Hold onto your hats and buckle up—this is one Spring Break you won’t want to miss! Fort Bend Children’s Discovery Center is rolling out the red carpet for “Spring Break Blast,” March 8 to 16 – a spectacular week of mind-blowing performances, hands-on activities, and immersive experiences that will ignite your creativity and spark your curiosity. Whether you’re a thrill-seeker or a budding artist, there’s something for everyone at this high-energy event!

Get ready for the ultimate Spring break adventure with daily performances that will have you on the edge of your seat. From face-painting and balloon art to meet-and-greets with iconic characters, every day promises new, unforgettable moments.

EVENT LINEUP

Women Who Wow!

Saturday, March 8

Sponsored by FLUOR

In celebration of International Women’s Day, Fort Bend Children’s Discovery Center invites you to experience a little slice of the circus, honoring the incredible women in our lives with a day full of fun and creativity. Enjoy dazzling performances, including an awe-inspiring juggling show and the thrill of Cirque La Vie, featuring a dynamic mix of ground and aerial acts. Be amazed by gravity-defying hula hoop tricks in Mad About Hoops and let our talented face painter transform you into a work of art with vibrant, fun designs. Throughout the day, engage in hands-on activities such as Positive Reflections, where you can create a homemade reminder of your unique and wonderful qualities, and Confidence Under the Big Top, where you can craft your own set of tools to boost your confidence and celebrate your strength. Join us for a day that’s as inspiring as the women we celebrate!

Festival of Colors

Sunday, March 9

Celebrate the vibrant colors and rich traditions of Holi at the Fort Bend Children’s Discovery Center. Immerse yourself in the spirit of India’s spring festival with hands-on activities, traditional crafts, and captivating performances. Create your own colorful masterpiece in our Holi Art Workshops or honor the season with a Springtime Tree made of tissue paper. Decorate a Chalk Art Car and watch it transform into a rolling canvas of color and take home your very own bag of vibrant powder from Hindus of Greater Houston to celebrate Holi at home. Enjoy the rhythmic movements of Silambam Houston Dance Performance, showcasing Indian classical dance, and make a Thin Films Bookmark capturing the rainbow’s beauty with clear nail polish. Plus, craft a Rainbow Cloud, a moveable paper craft that reveals a colorful surprise. It’s a day filled with creativity, culture, and celebration—don’t miss out!

Super MAR10 Day

Monday, March 10

It’s-a me, Mario! Get ready to power up for Super MAR10 Day at the Fort Bend Children’s Discovery Center! Celebrate all things Super Mario-theme as you meet Mario and Luigi, the famous plumber brothers straight from the Mushroom Kingdom. This is the perfect photo opportunity to capture memories with the iconic duo. Dive into the world of Mario with a fun and interactive Mario Bros. Storytime and craft your very own Mario World Diorama in our art station. Use your creativity to shape Mario-themed creations in our Thermoplastic Mario activity, and don’t forget to level up by making your own Mario Mustaches or Princess Peach Crowns! Whether you’re crafting, creating, or meeting Mario and Luigi in person, this day is packed with fun for all ages!

POP! Goes Bluey

Tuesday, March 11

Get ready for a POP! of fun at Fort Bend Children’s Discovery Center with a special Bluey and Bingo-inspired meet-and-greet! Join your favorite blue heeler pups, Bluey and Bingo, for an unforgettable experience filled with hugs and photo ops. After meeting these beloved characters, dive into other exciting activities, including a Friendship Bracelet Making Workshop, where you can create your own colorful bracelets, and a Shrinky Dink Charm Bracelet session to design pop culture-inspired accessories. Explore the magic of bubbles with the Texas Bubblers science touch table or unleash your inner artist with Warhol Popsicles, crafting your own masterpiece in the style of Andy Warhol. It’s a day packed with creativity, fun, and, of course, Bluey!

Wickedly Dancing Through Life

Wednesday, March 12

Step into the magical world of Dancing Through Life at the Fort Bend Children’s Discovery Center, where the unforgettable characters from Wicked come to life! Join Glinda and Elphaba for a Wicked-inspired Sing-Along, belting out your favorite tunes like “Defying Gravity” and “Popular.” Capture magical moments with a Glinda & Elphaba Meet-and-Greet, and craft your very own Wands and Broomsticks in a fun art workshop. Create enchanting Thermoplastic Witch Hat Keychains, explore the bubbly magic of Texas Bubblers, or defy gravity by making your very own Craft Roll Elphaba. It’s a day full of magic, creativity, and all the excitement of the Wizard of Oz!

Clifford the Big Red Dog

Thursday, March 13

Sponsored by Mercedes-Benz of Sugar Land

Spring Break is in full swing at the Fort Bend Children’s Discovery Center, and the star of the show is none other than Clifford The Big Red Dog! Enjoy a special Clifford Meet-and-Greet, where you can snap photos, give hugs, and celebrate all things animal with everyone’s favorite giant pup. But the fun doesn’t stop there—join Clifford for an interactive story time featuring Clifford Takes a Ride, where kids will learn about seat belt safety in a fun and engaging way. It’s a tail-wagging good time that’s sure to make your Spring Break unforgettable!

Animal Encounters

Thursday, March 13

Spring Break continues at the Fort Bend Children’s Discovery Center with an exciting lineup of animal-themed activities, including a special live animal show and interactive experiences where you can get up close with fascinating creatures! Also create your very own cuddly stuffed animal companions in the DIY Stuffed Animals workshop, or shape unique animal figures using melted thermoplastic in a hands-on activity at the Science Station. Whether it’s learning about animals in a live show or crafting your own animal creations, this day promises endless fun and hands-on learning for the whole family!

Pi Day!

Friday, March 14

Celebrate Pi Day with a thrilling blend of math, fun, and delicious treats at the Fort Bend Children’s Discovery Center! The day kicks off with the ultimate challenge—Pie in Your Face—where participants dodge and dive in a whirlwind of creamy chaos. Get ready to be amazed by gravity-defying hula hoop performances and dance your way around the Pie Walk for a chance to win sweet treats. As the day unfolds, indulge in tantalizing pudding pies and create spin art masterpieces. Plus, unleash your creativity by making Pi bracelets, combining style and numbers for a celebration that’s as infinite as Pi itself!

Princess Party

Saturday, March 15

Step into a world of enchantment at Fort Bend Children’s Discovery Center’s Princess Party, where dreams take flight and magic knows no bounds! Meet beloved princesses Belle, Cinderella, Rapunzel, and Ariel as they bring fairy tales to life in a royal meet-and-greet experience. Join captivating story times led by the princesses themselves, where tales of bravery, kindness, and adventure unfold in a truly magical setting. Whether you’re twirling with Cinderella, exploring with Ariel, or discovering new worlds with Belle and Rapunzel, this day promises a storybook adventure fit for royalty!

St. Patrick’s Day

Sunday, March 16

Celebrate the luck of the Irish at Fort Bend Children’s Discovery Center’s St. Patrick’s Day celebration! Experience the mesmerizing footwork and high-energy performance of the McTeggart Irish Dancers of South Texas, bringing the spirit of Ireland to life. Embark on a leprechaun scavenger hunt, craft your own shimmering shamrock wand, and dive into a hands-on slime-making adventure with a lucky green sparkle twist. With festive fun at every turn, this St. Patrick’s Day celebration is sure to be a magical experience for the whole family!

*Activities, events, and times are subject to change.

