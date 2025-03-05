Rep. Troy E. Nehls Responds to President Trump’s Joint Address to Congress

WASHINGTON, D.C. —Congressman Troy E. Nehls (R-TX-22) issued the following statement following President Donald J. Trump’s Joint Address to Congress:

“Tonight, President Trump spoke nothing but truth to the American people and viewers across the world,” said Congressman Nehls. “In little more than a month, President Trump has done more than President Joe Biden ever did in four years. All thanks to President Trump, the invasion at our borders is over, and our borders are secure. Nearly $2 billion in investments have been made in the United States, we are respected once again on the world stage, the American Dream is being renewed, and he’s just getting started.

“President Trump is leaning forward in the saddle to Make America Great Again, and he made that clear tonight in his speech. In Congress, I will do everything I can to support and advance President Trump’s bold vision for our country.”