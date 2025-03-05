MAKE-A-WISH, HOUSTON LIVESTOCK SHOW AND RODEO TO SURPRISE COLLEGE STATION WISH KID WITH BRAHMAN HEIFER

The wish will be granted LIVE at NRG Stadium on March 6

WHAT: 17-year-old Brady from Cameron, Texas will have his wish granted on Thursday, March 6 live at NRG Stadium during the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo Class 15 Brahman Heifer Show starting around 2:00 p.m. During the show,

Brady will get to step into the ring as a special honorary guest judge alongside rodeo judge, Chris Mullinix. Brady will then be surprised when he learns that an 18-month-old grey brahman heifer, that he will judge last, is his to take home.

Brady, who battles lymphoma, enjoys listening to country music, hunting, fishing and being outdoors on his family’s 65-acre pasture.

Brady also loves cattle more than anything and for the past eight years has spent his free time in the ring showing heifers. His passion for showing heifers goes

beyond the awards and trophies though, as he also tends to a few brahmans on his family’s land as pets.

When thinking of his wish, his heart was set on adding another young brahman heifer to the herd – either grey or red in colors.

Thanks to a generous donation from Brandon and Rachel Cutrer, Brady’s wish is coming true. Rachel is the owner of Ranch House Designs, Inc, and they will help

facilitate transportation of the Heifer to Brady’s home in Cameron after the wish reveal.

Brady’s wish is part of an ongoing partnership between the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo and Make-A- Wish. This past weekend, five wish kids rode on the

Director’s Float during the Rodeo Downtown Parade.

Additionally, two wish kids got the chance to participate in the Opening Day Parade on Tuesday, March 4.

While Brady’s wish is being granted, several wish families will get to enjoy the rodeo grounds for a day at the park, dedicated to Make-A-Wish.

WHO: Houston Livestock Show and& Rodeo; Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo Judge Chris Mullinix, Make-A-Wish Representatives, David Stone, VP of Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo and MAW Board Member, Wish Kid Brady and his family

WHEN: Thursday, March 6 at NRG Center, NRG Pkwy, Houston, Texas 77054. ALL MEDIA SHOULD MEET MICHELLE MASON AND HLSR PR AT NRG CENTER AT 1:15 P.M., THE SHOW WILL START AT 2:00 P.M.

PR Contacts: Michelle Mason, Director of Communications and Marketing for Make-A-Wish Texas Gulf Coast and Louisiana, 713.562.5594, mmason@texgulf.wish.org; Marisa Saenz, Manager PR and Media Relations, 281-221-1487 msaenz@hlsr.com

###

About Make-A-Wish Texas Gulf Coast and Louisiana

Make-A-Wish Texas Gulf Coast and Louisiana is one of 58 chapters throughout the United States and its territories. Since our inception in 1984, we have granted more than 11,500 wishes to local children, and, during fiscal year 2024, we granted 602 wishes—a record for the organization.

Make-A-Wish creates life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses. Together with generous donors, supporters, staff, and volunteers, Make-A-Wish delivers hope and joy to children and their families when they need it most. Make-A-Wish aims to bring the power of a wish to every child with a critical illness because wish experiences can help improve emotional and physical health.

Make-A-Wish is the No. 1 Most Trusted Nonprofit Operating Locally Across 50 states, per Morning Consult, serving children in every community in the United States and in 50 countries worldwide. Since 1980, more than 575,000 wishes have been granted to children around the world.

Change a local child’s life today at wish.org/texgulf.

About the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo

The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo promotes agriculture by hosting an annual, family-friendly

experience that educates and entertains the public, supports Texas youth, showcases Western heritage, and provides year-round educational support within the community. Since its beginning in 1932, the Rodeo has committed more than $630 million to the youth of Texas and education. The 2025 Rodeo is

scheduled for March 4 – March 23. For more information, visit rodeohouston.com, download the RODEOHOUSTON app and follow @RODEOHOUSTON online via Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube for all the latest news.