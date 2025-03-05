Lone Star Flight Museum Announces Free Museum Days

Every Tuesday, LSFM will offer free general admission through February 2026

HOUSTON, TEXAS – The Lone Star Flight Museum (LSFM) is excited to announce Free Museum Days presented by ExxonMobil. For one year, every Tuesday will be free for the museum’s general admission visitors.

ExxonMobil is supporting the museum’s efforts to inspire and celebrate the intersection of aviation and science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) with the Greater Houston community, making experiences affordable and accessible for all families to enjoy.

This year-round opportunity allows new visitors to experience the museum and discover how plane amazing the Lone Star Flight Museum really is.

Anna Hawley, museum President & CEO said, “The generosity of ExxonMobil has long supported our goals to inspire future generations of aviators and STEM leaders. And we are thrilled to now open our doors to the community and deliver an engaging, educational and entertaining museum experience for everyone. We welcome all visitors to see our nearly 30 aircraft, enjoy our exhibits and fly in our simulators, just in time for Spring Break!”

“The Lone Star Flight Museum is creating a unique space for families to explore aviation and hands-on activities at the STEM learning center,” said Alvin Abraham, global manager of corporate giving at ExxonMobil. “We support LSFM’s mission to educate and engage youth through STEM, and hope this provides an opportunity for families to create lasting memories together.”

Free Museum Days begin Tuesday, March 11 just as Spring Break in Houston kicks off, and will be offered every Tuesday through February 2026. Free admission is limited to general admission visitors. To receive tickets at no cost, register online in advance or at the museum on Tuesdays for use on that day only. Other restrictions apply. For more details on the Free Museum Days, visit the museum website at LoneStarFlight.org.

During Spring Break, the Lone Star Flight Museum will be open seven days a week from March 10-23. Get the full Spring Break schedule here.