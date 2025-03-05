Katy ISD Brings Region’s Top Students to  Destination Imagination’s State Tourney 

Nearly two dozen teams will compete against the state’s best
KATY, TX [March 4, 2025] – Assembling nearly two-dozen cohorts of the region’s most fertile minds, Katy ISD is sending 23 teams to the 2025 Lone Star Finals, Destination Imagination’s state competition. After advancing from the Gulf Coast Regional Destination Imagination Tournament, the District’s teams will compete at the University of Texas at Arlington, beginning March 29. Winning teams will advance to the Global Finals, which will be held from May 22 – 25 in Kansas City, Mo.
“We had more than 100 teams compete at the regional competition across all the challenges, as district participation continues to grow,” said Kristi Sides, district sponsor for Destination Imagination and GT/Advanced Academics instructional officer for Katy ISD. “Our advancing teams are all ranked among the region’s top students and we wish them the best in the state finals.”
New this year, the Gulf Coast Region Destination Imagination honored Seven Lakes’ Simar Kalra, Anita Kumar, Julia Mathews and Alonso Ramos with its Imagination Perseverance Award for their exceptional dedication to Destination Imagination. Each of these students have participated in the competition for 12 years.
Annually the challenges include:
- Technical Challenge prompts students to use principles of engineering, research, strategic planning and related skills, such as design and building
- Engineering Challenge asks students to use engineering skills and tools to design and build solutions for applications
- Scientific Challenge blends scientific research with creative expression and performance art
- Fine Arts Challenge develops acting and creativity through artistic media, theater arts, scriptwriting and prop design
- Improvisational Challenge involves research, spontaneity and storytelling, which students execute through an on-the-spot skit
- Service Learning engages students in public service to identify, design, execute and evaluate a project to address a community need
- eXtreme Challenge tests secondary students’ innovation and creativity through day-of challenges
Several teams also received special awards, including:
- Spirit of DI – given to teams who act as superior role models in demonstrating spirit, teamwork, sportsmanship and volunteerism
- Renaissance Award – given to teams that exhibit outstanding skill in design, engineering, execution or performance
- DaVinci Award – given to teams with outstanding creativity and/or risk-taking in problem-solving
- High IC Award – given to teams that receive the highest score in the Instant Challenge competition. The Instant Challenge tests teams’ ability to solve problems quickly using critical thinking and teamwork.
Destination Imagination’s mission is to inspire and equip students to develop their imagination and innovation through the creative process. Visit www.destinationimagination.org to learn more.
Katy ISD teams that will participate in the 2025 Lone Star Finals include:
|Campus
|Team Name
|Challenge
|Special Award
|Alexander Elementary
|Bright Lights
|Fine Arts (Elementary)
|High IC and DaVinci awards
|Alexander Elementary
|The Kindness Crew
|Service (Elementary)
|High IC and Renaissance awards
|Alexander Elementary
|Houston We Don’t Have a Problem
|Scientific (Elementary)
|High IC Award
|Katy Elementary
|Planet Pals
|Scientific (Elementary)
|High IC Award
|Kilpatrick Elementary
|Koala Warriors
|Fine Arts (Elementary)
|High IC Award
|Kilpatrick Elementary
|The Magnificent and Outstanding Koalas
|Fine Arts (Elementary)
|Kilpatrick Elementary
|DI Diamonds
|Scientific (Elementary)
|Nottingham Country Elementary
|Chocolate Fudge Cookies
|Scientific (Elementary)
|Spirit of DI Award
|Pattison Elementary
|Purple Popsicles
|Scientific (Elementary)
|High IC Award
|Pattison Elementary
|Out of this Universe
|Scientific (Elementary)
|Randolph Elementary
|The Froggies
|Technical (Elementary)
|Renaissance Award
|Stanley Elementary
|Destructive Llamas
|Technical (Elementary)
|Adams Junior High
|Galaxy Girls
|Scientific (Middle)
|Beck Junior High
|Fly Like a Beagle
|Improvisational (Middle)
|Beck, McMeans and WoodCreek junior highs
|Team DInoMite!
|Scientific (Middle)
|McMeans Junior High
|Industrialists
|Technical (Middle)
|Tays Junior High
|CIA: Creative Imagination Agency
|Technical (Middle)
|Cinco Ranch High School
|Two-Toed Dinos
|Engineering (Secondary)
|Morton Ranch High School
|The Nerd Herd
|Improvisational (Secondary)
|Seven Lakes High School
|Houston We Have a Problem
|Extreme (Secondary)
|Seven Lakes, Jordan and Tompkins high schools
|We Are There
|Improvisational (Secondary)
|High IC Award
|Taylor High School
|5 to Infinity
|Fine Arts (Secondary)
|Tompkins High School
|Epic Failiers
|Service Learning
(Secondary)
|High IC Award
Destination Imagination Teams Headed to Lone Star Final Photo Gallery