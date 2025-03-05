Katy ISD Brings Region’s Top Students to  Destination Imagination’s State Tourney 

Nearly two dozen teams will compete against the state’s best

KATY, TX [March 4, 2025] – Assembling nearly two-dozen cohorts of the region’s most fertile minds, Katy ISD is sending 23 teams to the 2025 Lone Star Finals, Destination Imagination’s state competition. After advancing from the Gulf Coast Regional Destination Imagination Tournament, the District’s teams will compete at the University of Texas at Arlington, beginning March 29. Winning teams will advance to the Global Finals, which will be held from May 22 – 25 in Kansas City, Mo.

“We had more than 100 teams compete at the regional competition across all the challenges, as district participation continues to grow,” said Kristi Sides, district sponsor for Destination Imagination and GT/Advanced Academics instructional officer for Katy ISD. “Our advancing teams are all ranked among the region’s top students and we wish them the best in the state finals.”

New this year, the Gulf Coast Region Destination Imagination honored Seven Lakes’ Simar Kalra, Anita Kumar, Julia Mathews and Alonso Ramos with its Imagination Perseverance Award for their exceptional dedication to Destination Imagination. Each of these students have participated in the competition for 12 years.

Annually the challenges include:

Technical Challenge prompts students to use principles of engineering, research, strategic planning and related skills, such as design and building

prompts students to use principles of engineering, research, strategic planning and related skills, such as design and building Engineering Challenge asks students to use engineering skills and tools to design and build solutions for applications

asks students to use engineering skills and tools to design and build solutions for applications Scientific Challenge blends scientific research with creative expression and performance art

blends scientific research with creative expression and performance art Fine Arts Challenge develops acting and creativity through artistic media, theater arts, scriptwriting and prop design

develops acting and creativity through artistic media, theater arts, scriptwriting and prop design Improvisational Challenge involves research, spontaneity and storytelling, which students execute through an on-the-spot skit

involves research, spontaneity and storytelling, which students execute through an on-the-spot skit Service Learning engages students in public service to identify, design, execute and evaluate a project to address a community need

engages students in public service to identify, design, execute and evaluate a project to address a community need eXtreme Challenge tests secondary students’ innovation and creativity through day-of challenges

Several teams also received special awards, including:

Spirit of DI – given to teams who act as superior role models in demonstrating spirit, teamwork, sportsmanship and volunteerism

Renaissance Award – given to teams that exhibit outstanding skill in design, engineering, execution or performance

DaVinci Award – given to teams with outstanding creativity and/or risk-taking in problem-solving

High IC Award – given to teams that receive the highest score in the Instant Challenge competition. The Instant Challenge tests teams’ ability to solve problems quickly using critical thinking and teamwork.

Destination Imagination’s mission is to inspire and equip students to develop their imagination and innovation through the creative process. Visit www.destinationimagination.org to learn more.

Katy ISD teams that will participate in the 2025 Lone Star Finals include:

Campus Team Name Challenge Special Award Alexander Elementary Bright Lights Fine Arts (Elementary) High IC and DaVinci awards Alexander Elementary The Kindness Crew Service (Elementary) High IC and Renaissance awards Alexander Elementary Houston We Don’t Have a Problem Scientific (Elementary) High IC Award Katy Elementary Planet Pals Scientific (Elementary) High IC Award Kilpatrick Elementary Koala Warriors Fine Arts (Elementary) High IC Award Kilpatrick Elementary The Magnificent and Outstanding Koalas Fine Arts (Elementary) Kilpatrick Elementary DI Diamonds Scientific (Elementary) Nottingham Country Elementary Chocolate Fudge Cookies Scientific (Elementary) Spirit of DI Award Pattison Elementary Purple Popsicles Scientific (Elementary) High IC Award Pattison Elementary Out of this Universe Scientific (Elementary) Randolph Elementary The Froggies Technical (Elementary) Renaissance Award Stanley Elementary Destructive Llamas Technical (Elementary) Adams Junior High Galaxy Girls Scientific (Middle) Beck Junior High Fly Like a Beagle Improvisational (Middle) Beck, McMeans and WoodCreek junior highs Team DInoMite! Scientific (Middle) McMeans Junior High Industrialists Technical (Middle) Tays Junior High CIA: Creative Imagination Agency Technical (Middle) Cinco Ranch High School Two-Toed Dinos Engineering (Secondary) Morton Ranch High School The Nerd Herd Improvisational (Secondary) Seven Lakes High School Houston We Have a Problem Extreme (Secondary) Seven Lakes, Jordan and Tompkins high schools We Are There Improvisational (Secondary) High IC Award Taylor High School 5 to Infinity Fine Arts (Secondary) Tompkins High School Epic Failiers Service Learning (Secondary) High IC Award

Destination Imagination Teams Headed to Lone Star Final Photo Gallery