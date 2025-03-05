Harris County and City of Houston Officials Urge Vaccination Amid Measles Concerns

Harris County, TX, March 4, 2025 – Today, Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo and City of Houston Mayor John Whitmire held a joint press conference alongside leading public health officials to emphasize the importance of measles vaccination in response to growing national concerns about the disease. While there are currently no reported cases of measles in unincorporated Harris County, or the city of Houston, officials are urging residents to stay vigilant and ensure vaccinations are up to date to prevent a potential outbreak.

Joining Judge Hidalgo and Mayor Whitmire were:

David Persse, Chief Medical Officer, City of Houston

Stephen Williams, Director, Health and Human Services at City of Houston

Peter Hotez, Texas Children's Director of Vaccine Development

Sapna Singh, Chief Medical Officer, Texas Children's Pediatrics

Ericka Brown, Harris County Division Director, Community Health & Wellness, Local Health Authority

Jennifer Kiger, Director, Harris County Office of Epidemiology, Surveillance, and Emergency Diseases

Leah Barton, Interim Executive Director, Harris County Public Health

Steven Brass, Chief Medical Executive, Harris Health Systems

Tamisha Jones, Interim Chief Medical Officer, Legacy Community Health

Measles are preventable. Harris County Public Health urges all residents to protect themselves and their families by staying informed and ensuring their vaccinations are up to date. For more information on free vaccines clinics and services, visit ReadyHarris.org.