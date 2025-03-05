Criminal Illegal Immigrant on 10 Most Wanted List Captured in San Antonio

AUSTIN – The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) announces the capture of another fugitive from Texas’ 10 Most Wanted Criminal Illegal Immigrants List – this time in San Antonio. Clarence Mfor was arrested on Sunday, March 2. A Crime Stoppers reward will not be paid in his arrest.

Clarence Enyi Mfor, 37, a criminal illegal immigrant from Cameroon, was taken into custody in San Antonio by DPS Special Agents assigned to the Texas Anti-Gang (TAG) Center in San Antonio. Mfor had been wanted out of Bexar Co. since January 2025 for sexual assault.

In 2019, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) arrested Mfor in California for alien inadmissibility. In May 2023, ICE arrested him again in San Antonio for failure to have an immigration visa. He was later released from a detention location. More information on Mfor’s capture can be found here.

Funded by the Governor’s Public Safety Office, Texas Crime Stoppers offers cash rewards to any person who provides information that leads to the arrest of one of Texas’ 10 Most Wanted Fugitives, Sex Offenders or Criminal Illegal Immigrants. So far in 2025, DPS and other agencies have arrested 13 Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives, Sex Offenders and Criminal Illegal Immigrants, including 3 sex offenders and 4 criminal illegal immigrants – with $20,000 in rewards being paid for tips that yielded arrests.

To be eligible for cash rewards, tipsters MUST provide information to authorities using one of the following three methods:

Call the Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-252-TIPS (8477).

Submit a web tip through the DPS websiteby selecting the fugitive you have information about then clicking on the link under their picture.

Submit a Facebook tipby clicking the “SUBMIT A TIP” link (under the “About” section).

All tips are anonymous — regardless of how they are submitted — and tipsters will be provided a tip number instead of using a name.

DPS investigators work with local law enforcement agencies to select fugitives for the Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives, Sex Offenders and Criminal Illegal Immigrants Lists. You can find the current lists — with photos — on the DPS website.

Do not attempt to apprehend these fugitives; they are considered armed and dangerous.