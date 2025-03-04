TEACH FOR AMERICA HOUSTON PROVIDES SPRING BREAK TIPS FOR STUDENTS AND FAMILIES 

HOUSTON, TEXAS (MARCH 4, 2025)— Spring break is almost here, and in just a few days, students across Houston will step away from the classroom—a perfect opportunity to recharge, reflect, explore something new and gear up for the final months of the school year.

Teach For America (TFA) Houston, a local nonprofit dedicated to expanding educational opportunities for all children, shares a few tips to help students make the most of their break, ensuring they return refreshed and ready to finish the school year strong.

Choose activities over technology. Spring Break is the perfect opportunity to unplug and recharge. Step away from screens and explore Houston’s many free parks, trails, and green spaces. Get creative with journaling, drawing, painting, or dancing, or take advantage of free admission days at local museums.

Spring Break is the perfect opportunity to unplug and recharge. Step away from screens and explore Houston’s many free parks, trails, and green spaces. Get creative with journaling, drawing, painting, or dancing, or take advantage of free admission days at local museums. Recharge with additional hours of sleep and rest. Rest and recovery are essential for both well-being and learning. Quality sleep helps recharge the body and mind, making it easier to absorb new information and stay engaged once school is back in session. Prioritizing rest sets the foundation for a strong and successful return to learning.

Rest and recovery are essential for both well-being and learning. Quality sleep helps recharge the body and mind, making it easier to absorb new information and stay engaged once school is back in session. Prioritizing rest sets the foundation for a strong and successful return to learning. Use the extra time to reflect or look towards the future. Spring Break is a great time for students of all ages to reflect on their progress and prepare for what’s ahead—whether that’s setting new goals or exploring future opportunities.

Spring Break is a great time for students of all ages to reflect on their progress and prepare for what’s ahead—whether that’s setting new goals or exploring future opportunities. Explore Houston or a nearby Texas city. Work and school routines can keep us from exploring our city and our surrounding areas. If time allows, take a day or overnight trip to explore the sights within and beyond Houston. Several nearby state parks offer opportunities to hike, camp, and reconnect with nature.

“The hustle and demands of the school year can be stressful for both students and families,” said Tiffany Cuellar Needham, executive director of TFA Houston. “We encourage families to use Spring Break as a time to unwind and recharge, prioritizing their physical and mental well-being before the final stretch of the school year.”

For more information about TFA Houston, visit https://www.teachforamerica.org/houston.