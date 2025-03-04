Pi Day, the Texas Way

By: U.S. Senator John Cornyn, R-Texas

Every March, many Texans take the chance to celebrate Pi—both the mathematical constant celebrated on March 14th and, more importantly, the beloved dessert. For food lovers across the country, it’s a perfect excuse to head to their favorite cafe and enjoy a slice of pie. Whether it’s blueberry, apple, or pecan, there is nothing more tempting than a fresh, right-out-of-the-oven pie—and in Texas, we’re all in on the fun!

Since 1929, the Blue Bonnet Cafe in Marble Falls has earned an esteemed reputation for serving up smiles and their world-famous pies, which have been featured in publications like Travel + Leisure and Southern Living. What you might not know is that the cafe’s name comes from the vintage cotton bonnet hat, not the state flower. Even so, one thing is for sure: After dining at this fine establishment myself, I can tell you there’s nothing that beats Pie Happy Hour and a slice of lemon meringue pie!

Another Texas favorite, Royers Cafe, sits in the tiny town of Round Top, where around a hundred Texans reside. The cafe has certainly earned its title of “Big Taste. Tiny Town.” Along with these two popular spots, there are plenty of other hidden gems scattered throughout the state, like Oxbow Bakery in Old Town Palestine, named one of Texas Highways’ “Best Places for Pie in Texas,” and Love Creek Orchards in Medina, which earned a spot on Texas Monthly’s list of “Best 40 Small Town Cafes in Texas.”

Texas is no stranger to serving up a good slice of pie!

Now, I’ve talked before about the importance of pecans to the Lone Star State, but let’s dig a little deeper into how this nut became central to Texas’ most iconic dessert. The pecan is not only responsible for Texas’ state tree—it also holds the honor of being the official state pie. But how did this delicious dessert come to be?

Historians believe that Native Americans have likely been using pecans for centuries, but the first recorded recipes didn’t appear until the late 19th century. By the 1870s, these recipes began to appear in Texas cookbooks, though pie wasn’t yet a focus. It wasn’t until the 1920s, with the rise of Karo Syrup’s commercial success, that the pecan pie became a staple in Texas kitchens. And with pecans being an inexpensive ingredient at the time, the pie became an easy, affordable, and go-to treat for many Texans.

As its popularity grew, pecan pie was frequently advertised in local newspapers. In 1926, the Corpus Christi Caller-Times ran an ad promoting homemade pecan pies for just ten cents at a local “five-and-dime” store. The Comanche Chief reported on August 8, 1913, that “any family in Texas can purchase a bushel of pecans from some pecan grower in the fall and… make many… delicious dishes.” In 1921, the San Saba Pecan Company offered to send customers a recipe for Mrs. Bell’s famous pecan pie, claiming it was “the best pie your hubby or sweetheart ever ate.”

It’s clear that the pecan pie holds a special place in the heart—and stomach—of many Texans. So don’t forget to treat yourself to a slice of something sweet this Pi Day because in Texas, it’s not just a pie, it’s a tradition.