Houston Arboretum & Nature Center presents the Houston Monarch Story collaborative art installation from now through the fall

Houston, March 4, 2025 –Houston Arboretum & Nature Center is excited to announce the opening of the Houston Monarch Story, an interactive art installation celebrating Monarch butterflies and their vital habitat. The exhibit, located near the Butterfly Bungalow just north of the Nature Playscape at the Houston Arboretum, is now open to the public and will run through the fall.

Inspired by the need to support Monarch butterflies on their migratory path through Texas, the Houston Monarch Story features striking Monarch sculptures created by artist Michelle Matthews. These larger-than-life sculptures animate the landscape and highlight the importance of conservation efforts for this iconic species. The Houston Arboretum, home to over 600 native plant species, provides an ideal setting for this immersive educational experience.

The Houston Monarch Story is a collaborative effort among the Houston Arboretum, University of Houston Coastal Center, Green Mountain Energy Sun Club, Texas Master Naturalist – Galveston Bay Area Chapter, and the Cynthia Woods Mitchell Center for the Arts. The Monarch sculptures are displayed in a part of the Arboretum’s coastal prairie restoration area, allowing visitors to explore the connection between Monarchs and their native habitat.

The installation is free and open to the public for viewing during regular Houston Arboretum hours, which are 7 a.m. – dusk daily. Visitors can come in one of two entrances: 4501 Woodway Dr. or 120 W. Loop North Frwy.

“The Houston Arboretum is thrilled to host this meaningful art installation, which blends science, art, and conservation,” says Debbie Markey, Executive Director of the Arboretum. “This project underscores our commitment to education by engaging the public in the plight of Monarch butterflies and the importance of preserving native ecosystems.”

The Houston Monarch Story was made possible through the support of Green Mountain Energy Sun Club, which awarded a $200,000 grant to the University of Houston Coastal Center for a greenhouse to propagate native plants, including those used in the installation. This facility will also serve as a research hub for seed propagation and coastal prairie restoration.

Volunteers from the Texas Master Naturalists – Galveston Bay Area Chapter played a key role in constructing the greenhouse, growing native plants, and preparing the site at the Arboretum for the installation. Their contributions help ensure a thriving habitat for Monarchs and other pollinators.

Artist Michelle Matthews, a 2023 MFA graduate from the University of Houston, sought to merge art with public education through this project. Her 200-times-larger-than-life Monarch sculptures authentically capture the butterflies in various stages of flight, emphasizing the need for healthy coastal prairie ecosystems. The sculptures are suspended over native milkweed and nectar plants, illustrating the delicate relationship between Monarchs and their habitat.

Examples of some of the native plants that can be seen near the Houston Monarch Story installation include:

Acmella oppositifolia – Oppositeleaf Spotflower

Asclepias incarnata – Swamp Milkweed

Asclepias perennis – Aquatic Milkweed

Asclepias virdis – Green Milkweed

Coreopsis lanceolata – Lanceleaf Coreopsis

Engelmannia peristenia – Engleman daisy

Liatris pycnostachya – Prairie Blazingstar

Penstemon tenuis – Gulf Coast Penstemon

Salvia azurea – Giant Blue Sage

Tecoma stans var. angustata – Yellow Bells



The public is encouraged to come out and see the sculptures. People might even see real Monarch Butterflies flitting around the Arboretum grounds. For more information about Houston Monarch Story, please visit https://uhcc.uh.edu/outreach/monarch-story.

Photo credits: Evelyn Merz and Michelle Matthews

Credits: Christine Mansfield and Green Mountain Energy

ABOUT:

The mission of the Houston Arboretum & Nature Center is to provide education about the natural environment to people of all ages and to protect and enhance the Arboretum as a haven and as a sanctuary for native plants and animals. The Houston Arboretum & Nature Center, one of the first nature education facilities for children in the state of Texas, serves more than 600,000 visitors annually. The Arboretum also provides nature education for more than 10,000 children annually. For more information about the Houston Arboretum & Nature Center and levels of membership visit www.houstonarboretum.org.