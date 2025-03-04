Career and Technical Education Proven Successful to Bridge Gap Between Classroom and Career

WHAT: Schools across the state are providing innovative programs aimed at preparing students for the workforce.

Career and Technical Education refers to courses and programs that prepare students for careers in current or emerging professions. At the high school level, programs provide students with opportunities to explore a career of interest while learning technical and employability skills. These skills gained are transferable and applicable at school, on the job, and at home.

According to the U.S. Department of Education, eight years after their expected graduation date, students who focused on career and technical education (CTE) courses in high school had higher median annual earnings than those who did not focus on CTE.

Agricultural Science Education falls under the CTE category, where program courses focus on Agriculture, Food, and Natural Resources topics and skills. Most of these courses also offer the opportunity to be part of a Career and Technical Education Student Organization (CTSO) that expands on the opportunities to engage in higher level career and professional development. For ag science education, that organization is FFA.

As the nation’s top school-based youth leadership development organization, FFA helps young people meet new agricultural challenges by encouraging members to develop their unique talents and explore their interests in a broad range of career pathways. Texas currently has the largest state association with more than 180,000 members.

According to the Texas Workforce Commission, Texas is projected to add 1.7 million new jobs between 2018 and 2028. Of these, 40.7% will require some form of postsecondary education and training, including in some cases, a college degree while some require trade schools or programs that offer specific technical skills, such as those in construction and manufacturing.

Texas Career and Technical Education and Agricultural Science Education equips qualified and eager students to fill those job needs.

WHO: Interviews with local CTE and ag education programs are available upon request.

ADDITIONAL VISUAL RESOURCE:

About the Texas FFA Association

The Texas FFA is the nation’s largest state FFA association with a membership of more than 180,000 individuals. FFA gives students the opportunity to apply practical agriculture-based classroom knowledge to real world experiences through local, state, and national competitions and programs. For more information please visit www.mytexasffa.org.

About the Agriculture Teachers Association of Texas

The Agriculture Teachers Association of Texas is a professional organization for agriculture science teachers and supporters that informs members about the latest agriculture education practices, encourages higher standards of teaching and provides a unified voice in the state legislature. For more information on ATAT visit www.texasagteachers.org.