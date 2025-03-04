Alley Theatre Announces the Full Cast and Added Performances for Ken Ludwig’s Baskerville: A Sherlock Holmes Mystery

HOUSTON, TX – Tony Award®-winning Alley Theatre and Artistic Director Rob Melrose announce the cast of Ken Ludwig’s Baskerville: A Sherlock Holmes Mystery. Directed by Eleanor Holdridge (Ken Ludwig’s Lend Me A Soprano, Jane Eyre), this playful twist on a classic tale promises an evening of mystery, laughter, and suspense. This production marks Todd Waite’s sixth time as Sherlock Holmes and will be his farewell performance as a member of the Alley’s Resident Acting Company. Eight additional performances have also been added due to unprecedented demand.

“It’s a true delight to bring one of the most iconic Sherlock Holmes stories to an audience as passionate about these tales as Houston is,” remarked Melrose. “What’s wonderful about Ken Ludwig’s adaptation is how it masterfully balances suspense with humor. He’s infused the story with so much wit, making it an exciting, fast-paced adventure where five actors seamlessly portray all the characters. It’s always a joy to watch our talented company transform before our eyes, but here, they’ll do so many times over the course of the show. This production also marks a significant moment for Todd Waite, as it’s his final performance with the Alley as a Resident Acting Company member. For decades, Todd has defined the role of Sherlock Holmes for our audience, so it feels especially fitting that this is the show where he brings his tenure to a close. His legacy here is nothing short of incredible, and we are so proud of all he has achieved with us.”

Eleanor Holdridge, known for her innovative vision and comedic timing, shared her insights on the production, “At the Alley, I directed the world premiere of Lend Me A Soprano, where I got to know the genius who is Ken Ludwig, and then Jane Eyre by Elizabeth Williamson. So, to come back to direct this play is an absolute dream, especially with Todd Waite and Christopher Salazar as Sherlock and Watson. Recently I was having lunch with Ken, and he talked passionately about how–no matter how funny–this has to be played for real stakes with passion and verve. Exactly the M.O. of the Resident Acting Company at the Alley. And I think the greatest strength of this play is that it explores the psychological darkness of murder and those who deduce facts alongside a whirlwind of quirky comic characters.”

The cast includes Alley’s Resident Acting Company members Elizabeth Bunch as Actress 1, Dylan Godwin as Actor 2, Christopher Salazar as Doctor Watson, and Todd Waite as Sherlock Holmes.

Rounding out the cast is Brandon Hearnsberger (Dial M for Murder, Agatha Christie’s The Murder of Roger Ackroyd) as Actor 1.

The creative team includes Scenic Designer John Coyne, Costume Designer Sarah Cubbage, Lighting Designer Alberto Segarra, Sound Designer Melanie Chen Cole, Fight Director & Intimacy Specialist Adam Noble, Dialect Coach Carolyn Johnson, Assistant Director Amber D. Gray, Stage Manager Debs Ramser, and Assistant Stage Manager Brandon Clark.

SPONSORS: Ken Ludwig’s Baskerville: A Sherlock Holmes Mystery is generously sponsored by Anne and Albert Chao, and Steve and Donna Greenlee (Honorary Producers), Baker Botts, Valerie A. Jalufka, Cathy and Jesse Marion, Connie and Roger Plank, Search Homeless Services, and Betty Stacy (Associate Producers). Alley Theatre is supported by the 2024-25 Season sponsor United Airlines, the official airline of Alley Theatre, and Hampton Inn and Homewood Suites Downtown Houston, the official hotels of Alley Theatre.

ACCESSIBLE PERFORMANCES: Captioned Performance on Sunday, April 13 at 2:00 PM, Audio Described Performance on Sunday, April 13 at 7:00 PM, and ASL Interpreted Performance is Wednesday, April 23 at 7:30 PM.

TICKETS: Performances of Ken Ludwig’s Baskerville: A Sherlock Holmes Mystery begin Friday, April 4 to Sunday, May 4 in the Hubbard Theatre. Tickets are now on sale, starting at $29. Discounted tickets are available for military, seniors, educators and any student, regardless of age, with a valid ID for designated performances in designated sections. Tickets can be ordered online (alleytheatre.org) or by phone (713.220.5700).

CONNECT WITH US: @alleytheatre, #AlleyBaskerville

ABOUT ALLEY THEATRE:

Alley Theatre, one of America’s leading nonprofit theatres, is a nationally recognized performing arts company led by Artistic Director Rob Melrose and Managing Director Dean R. Gladden. The Alley is committed to developing and producing theatre that is as diverse as the Houston community. The Alley produces up to 11 plays and nearly 400 performances each season, ranging from the best current work and classic plays to new plays by contemporary writers. Home to a full-time resident company of actors and expert artisans in all theatre crafts, the Alley engages theatre artists of every discipline – actors, directors, designers, composers, playwrights – who work on individual productions throughout each season as visiting artists.

Alley Theatre performs at the Meredith J. Long Theatre Center which is comprised of two state-of-the-art theatres: the 774-seat Hubbard Theatre and the 296-seat Neuhaus Theatre. The Alley reaches over 200,000 people each year through its performance, education, and community engagement programs.