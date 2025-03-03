TSTA OPENS 2025 SCHOLARSHIP APPLICATIONS

(Round Rock, TX) – The Texas State Troopers Association (TSTA) is pleased to announce that the application period for the 2025 TSTA Scholarship Program has opened and will run through May 30, 2025.

This year, TSTA will award ten scholarships of $500 each to deserving students pursuing higher education. The scholarship program is open to students entering or currently enrolled in an accredited college. Applicants must be sponsored by a TSTA member to be eligible.

Application Requirements:

Applicants must be entering or currently enrolled in an accredited college.

A letter from the applicant’s TSTA member-sponsor, which may include a parent.

College transcripts for applicants already enrolled or high school transcripts for incoming college freshmen.

A description of applicant’s participation in academic, honorary, civic, or extracurricular activities in college or in high school for incoming freshmen.

An essay about the applicant’s relationship with their TSTA member-sponsor, current education goals, and future aspirations in their subject/training area.

Two to three letters of recommendation from the past year written by high school or college faculty, employers, or other appropriate references unrelated to the applicant.

“We are proud to support the educational goals of students in our TSTA family,” said Rohnnie Shaw, Executive Director of TSTA. “Investing in education is investing in the future, and we are honored to help these young men and women pursue their dreams.”

The application is available for download from www.texasstatetroopers.org/scholarship.

Any employee of the Department of Public Safety who is not yet a member but is interested in joining TSTA can visit www.texasstatetroopers.org or contact TSTA’s office at (512) 450-1814 with questions.

Completed applications and supporting documents must be submitted by May 30, 2025, via mail to TSTA attn: Scholarship Applications, 2261 Gattis School Rd., Ste 250, Round Rock, TX 78664, or by email to JoAnne@texasstatetroopers.org.