The Health Museum Now Accepting Internship Applications for Summer 2025

HOUSTON – (March 3, 2025) For high school and college students looking to get a jump start on their future careers in science, build their resume, or who are just curious about the latest scientific and healthcare developments, The Health Museum is accepting applications for a number of summer internships with the museum.

Twelve high school students aged 15 and older with a minimum GPA of 2.5 will be selected specifically for the DeBakey Cell Lab Internship from June 16 to July 26, 2025. This internship provides experience in the field of biomedical science, offering hands-on opportunities in a laboratory environment with a strong focus on science communication. Interns will be expected to commit 20 hours per week as DeBakey Cell Lab Facilitators. In return, they will receive valuable Professional Development sessions with experts from the Texas Medical Center.

Applications are open at 2025 DeBakey Cell Lab Summer Internship Application until April 6, 2025 and selected candidates will be notified April 21-30, 2025.

In addition to the DeBakey Cell Lab Intern Program, the Museum is also offering several internships through the University of Houston Honors College, Bank of America Summer Youth Employment Program, and SerJOBS.

Students can apply for opportunities such as Science Educator Intern, Guest Services Associate Intern, Healing Arts Program Intern, and more. For more information about opportunities for both high school and college internships, please visit: https://thehealthmuseum.org/join-give/internship/.

About The Health Museum:

Located in the heart of the Houston Museum District, The Health Museum’s mission is to foster wonder and curiosity about health, medical science, and the human body. The Health Museum is one of the most interactive and popular health science learning centers of its kind and is a favorite among Houstonians. Since the museum’s opening in 1969, visitors have benefited from the intriguing exhibits and unmatched programming developed in partnerships with leading medical and scientific experts. As a member institution of the Texas Medical Center, and the only Smithsonian Affiliate Museum in the Houston Museum District, The Health Museum is a culturally significant educational asset that attracts learners of all ages.

