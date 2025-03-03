Six Flags Hurricane Harbor Splashtown Hiring for More than 700 Jobs

Lifeguards, cabana attendants and security positions available for the 2025 season

HOUSTON, Tex. – March 3, 2025 – Six Flags Hurricane Harbor Splashtown will host its annual job fair to recruit more than 700 seasonal employees for the 2025 season. The hiring event will take place on March 15 and March 22 from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at 21300 Interstate 45, North Spring, Tex.

“We take great pride in providing hundreds of jobs for our local community and helping many young people get the very first job that will impact their futures,” said Maggie Thomas, general manager of Hurricane Harbor Splashtown. “Our park offers flexible hours, great perks and the opportunity to work with friends in a fun environment while making a difference.”

Positions are available in various departments, including:

Lifeguards

Food and Beverage

Admissions/Front Gate

Retail

Park Services

Cabana Services

Qualified candidates will be enthusiastic, friendly, and able to provide excellent service to water park guests. Seasonal wages vary by position and are based on experience and qualifications. Wages for select roles start at $11.50 per hour. Prospective candidates who want to dive into a fun and thrilling adventure at Hurricane Harbor Splashtown are encouraged to visit jobs.sixflags.com to complete an application prior to attending the job fair. Minimum age to apply is 15.

About Six Flags Hurricane Harbor Splashtown

Six Flags Hurricane Harbor Splashtown in Houston, Texas, is home to more than 40 water slides and attractions. At more than 40 acres in size, Six Flags Hurricane Harbor Splashtown is the largest water park in Houston. The park features an exciting collection of thrilling slides, including the park’s newest attraction, the six-story Wahoo Wave. With refreshing family rides, like the over half-million-gallon Hurricane Bay wave pool, and water fun for smaller children, the park has entertained families since the early 1980’s.

About Six Flags Entertainment Corporation

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE: FUN) is North America’s largest regional amusement-resort operator with 27 amusement parks, 15 water parks and nine resort properties across 17 states in the U.S., Canada and Mexico. Focused on its purpose of making people happy, Six Flags provides fun, immersive and memorable experiences to millions of guests every year with world-class coasters, themed rides, thrilling water parks, resorts and a portfolio of beloved intellectual property including Looney Tunes®, DC Comics® and PEANUTS®.