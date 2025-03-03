Coming Soon: The Pre-K Journey Awaits @KatyISD

Pre-registration for Katy ISD Prekindergarten Opens March 31

KATY, TX [March 3, 2025] – Parents and guardians who wish to get a jump on Prekindergarten Registration for the 2025 – 2026 school year can begin signing up as early as March 31. To enroll in Pre-K, students must be four (4) years old on or before Sept. 1. Families must also live within the District’s boundaries and meet one of the state’s eligibility requirements.

To learn more and begin registration, visit the PowerSchool Registration website.

For additional information, Katy ISD will host one-hour parent information webinars, in both English and Spanish. There is no need to register, and parents are welcome to attend one of these following sessions:

English

Wednesday, March 5 at 9 a.m. – Click this link to join

Wednesday, March 5 at 5:30 p.m. – Click this link to join

Spanish

Wednesday, March 5 at 11 a.m. – Click this link to join

Thursday, March 6 at 5:30 p.m. – Click this link to join

Learn more about the District’s Pre-K program on the Prekindergarten webpage, including information about transportation and language assessments.