Wells Fargo Abandons Anti-Energy Political Goals Due to Attorney General Paxton’s Efforts

AUSTIN – Attorney General Paxton commended Wells Fargo for abandoning their anti-energy goal of achieving net-zero for financed emissions by 2050.

Wells Fargo’s decision came after Attorney General Paxton opened a review of the bank to determine if it was boycotting certain energy companies and the oil and gas industry. The bank also recently withdrew from the Net-Zero Banking Alliance, which is a far-left activist organization willing to sacrifice America’s energy independence for the sake its anti-energy agenda.

“This is a step in the right direction and yet another victory against the left’s total war on American energy,” said Attorney General Paxton. “Under my watch, there will be zero tolerance for corporations who illegally boycott the Texas oil and gas industry. Wells Fargo continues to lead by example by recommitting itself to maximizing returns for investors and discontinuing its anti-energy goals due to our efforts. I will continue to press forward to ensure that every bank and financial institution that wants to do business with Texas follows in their footsteps.”