THE HOBBY CENTER FOR THE PERFORMING ARTS “HOUSTON IS INSPIRED” PRESENTS

ANA MARÍA MARTÍNEZ WITH ANDY EINHORN: UNVEILING

Saturday, May 31

WHO: The Hobby Center for the Performing Arts presents

WHAT: Ana María Martínez with Andy Einhorn: Unveiling

WHEN: Saturday, May 31 at 7:30pm

WHERE: The Hobby Center | Zilkha Hall | 800 Bagby Street | Houston, TX 77002

TICKETS: Start at $38. Available online at TheHobbyCenter.org and in person at the Hobby Center Box Office (800 Bagby, Houston, TX 77002).

Houston, TX – The Hobby Center for the Performing Arts presents Grammy Award®-winning soprano, and Houston resident Ana María Martínez with renowned Broadway music director and conductor Andy Einhorn. Ana María Martínez with Andy Einhorn: Unveiling will play one night only Saturday, May 31, 2025 as part of the Hobby Center’s recently launched Houston Is Inspired initiative. Tickets on sale today at TheHobbyCenter.org.

Building on the Hobby Center’s mission to serve as a connector, convenor, and incubator, this program leverages the Hobby Center’s technical, administrative, and promotional resources and staff to help extend partners’ existing capacities and amplify their work. The resulting performances bring audiences and artists together through experiences that center connection and community.

Ana María Martínez with Andy Einhorn: Unveiling | Sat, May 31, 2025 at 7:30pm

Join Grammy Award®-winning soprano Ana María Martínez and leading Broadway Music Director and pianist Andy Einhorn in an intimate evening of storytelling and song as they explore Ana María’s rich and winding journey to becoming the artist and woman that she is today. From a childhood steeped in Cuban and Puerto Rican tradition, to her musical education at Juilliard, and then onto the greatest international opera and concert stages of the world — hear the stories, be part of the discovery, and listen to the songs that inspired Ana María’s personal story as she unveils all of the layers of who she was, who she is, and who she is still becoming.

About Ana María Martínez Grammy Award® winner and Houston, Texas resident, soprano Ana María Martínez is one of the foremost sopranos of her generation with an international career that spans the world’s most important opera houses and concert halls. She is known for her stunning portrayals of the title roles of Rusalka, Carmen, and Florencia in Florencia en el Amazonas, as well as Mimi in La bohème, Cio-Cio-San in Madama Butterfly, Elisabetta in Don Carlo, Donna Elvira in Don Giovanni, Fiordiligi and Despina in Cosi fan Tutte, Tatyana in Eugene Onegin, Nedda in Pagliacci, Liù in Turandot, Marguerite in Faust, Alice Ford in Falstaff, Desdemona in Otello, and Amelia in Simon Boccanegra, among countless others. These roles have taken her to The Metropolitan Opera, Lyric Opera of Chicago, Houston Grand Opera, Los Angeles Opera, San Francisco Opera, Washington National Opera, Opera de Puerto Rico, and Santa Fe Opera, as well as to Opera National de Paris, Royal Opera House Covent Garden, Vienna Staatsoper, Bayerische Staatsoper, The Dutch National Opera, Teatro Colon in Buenos Aires, and the Glyndebourne Festival. In addition to opera, concert and recital performances, she engages in such diverse opportunities as voicing the role of opera singer Alessandra in season three of Amazon’s Mozart in the Jungle, to performing in tribute to operatic legend Justino Díaz at the 44th Annual Kennedy Center Honors (CBS), to proudly representing her birthplace of Puerto Rico as an honoree and performer in the 62nd Annual Puerto Rican Day Parade in New York City. She is the winner of the 15th Annual OPERA NEWS Awards, and in 2021 was a recipient of Houston Mayer Sylvester Turner’s Hispanic Heritage Awards in the Arts, and was named one of Houston’s “50 Most Influential Women of 2020-2021” by Houston Woman Magazine. Ms. Martínez is equally recognized off-stage for being a leader in the performing arts industry as an advocate and educator to the next generation of musicians, and as such was Houston Grand Opera’s first-ever Artistic Advisor, a position she served in for five years, and is a tenured Professor of Voice at the Shepherd School of Music at Rice University.

About Andy Einhorn BROADWAY: Music Supervisor/Conductor: Gypsy (Audra McDonald), Hello, Dolly! (Bette Midler), Carousel (Renée Fleming), Holiday Inn. Music Director/Conductor: Woody Allen’s Bullets Over Broadway, Rodgers + Hammerstein’s Cinderella, Brief Encounter, Sondheim on Sondheim. Music director and conductor for Audra McDonald since 2011 including two albums. TOURING Music Supervisor: Peter Pan, The Sound of Music. Regional: George Street Playhouse, PaperMill Playhouse, Goodspeed Opera House, Oregon Shakespeare Festival. TV: HBO’s “Six by Sondheim,” PBS “Broadway Musicals: A Jewish Legacy,” Academy Awards 2019, “Eat Sh*t Bob” for HBO’s LAST WEEK TONIGHT starring John Oliver. Conducting engagements include The Cleveland Orchestra, Philadelphia Orchestra, Pittsburgh Symphony and Kansas City Symphony. Faculty: Juilliard, Aspen Music Festival, Brevard Music Festival. Rice University, Summa cum laude.

TICKETING: Tickets for Ana María Martínez with Andy Einhorn: Unveiling start at $38. Available now online at TheHobbyCenter.org and in person at the Hobby Center Box Office (800 Bagby, Houston, TX 77002). Discounts are available for groups of 10 or more by calling 713-315-2525, option 4. A limited number of $10 student tickets will be available to purchasers with a valid student ID.

Patrons can become a “Hobby Center Insider” by signing up at thehobbycenter.org/news/stay-connected where they receive perks such as access to purchase tickets before the general public.

The Hobby Center for the Performing Arts serves as a connector, convenor and incubator for all Houston audiences, artmakers and arts organizations. Opened in 2002, the campus houses two theaters including the 2,650-seat Sarofim Hall and the 500-seat Zilkha Hall. Delivering a best-in-class patron experience, the Hobby Center welcomes over 400,000 audience members annually to engage with high-quality arts programming including the Memorial Hermann Broadway at the Hobby Center series. The Hobby Center is also home to a full season of musical theatre produced by Principal Resident Company Theatre Under the Stars, as well as a variety of diverse performances from both Houston-based and touring artists and companies. Education and accessibility initiatives are central to the Hobby Center’s impact in Houston through programs like the ExxonMobil Discovery Series that welcomes thousands of students to performances every season. Please visit TheHobbyCenter.org. Follow the Hobby Center on Facebook, Instagram and X.