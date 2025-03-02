HOUSTON LIVESTOCK SHOW AND RODEO™ 51ST ANNUAL WORLD’S CHAMPIONSHIP BAR-B-QUE CONTEST WINNERS ANNOUNCED

MARCH 1, 2025 — HOUSTON — This year, 250 barbecue teams competed at the 2025 Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo World’s Championship Bar-B-Que Contest, presented by Cotton Holdings, Inc, Feb. 27 – Mar. 1, 2025. On Saturday night, one team was named Grand Champion Overall — Always Able But Confused Cookers.

The teams from all over Texas and the world competed for championship titles in the following categories: Brisket, Ribs, Chicken, Go Texan, Dutch Oven Dessert, the Open Contest and the inaugural BBQ Olympics, where teams were judged on speed, agility, coordination and teamwork.

Also in 2025, the World’s Championship Bar-B-Que Contest once again hosted the Jr. Cook-off, where young pitmasters ages eight to 14 put their skills to the test. Each competitor was given a steak to prepare and judged on appearance, tenderness, and taste.

The 2025 World’s Championship Bar-B-Que Contest winners are: Grand Champion Overall – Always Able But Confused Cookers Reserve Champion Overall – Metro Go Texan 5/Second 2 None 2

Brisket

Champion – Dusty Bones Cookers Second Place – Holy Cow Cookers Third Place – Texas Social Club

Ribs

Champion – Tejas Cookers Second Place – Brisket Cases Third Place – Pit Boss

Chicken

Champion – Maddog BBQ

Second Place – Always Able But Confused Cookers

Third Place – Calhoun County Go Texan

Go Texan

Grand Champion – Metro Go Texan 5/Second 2 None 2

Reserve Champion – Washington County Go Texan

Dutch Oven Dessert

Champion – Trail Riders

Second Place – Willis Group

Third Place – Roadkill BBQ Company

Open Contest

Champion – Karnes County Go Texan

Second Place – Blues Hog

Third Place – First Responders- Houston Professional Firefighters Association Local

Jr. Cook-off

Champion – Bentlee Payne Second Place – Tyler Lovend Third Place – Vincent Martinez

Specialty Awards

Best Façade – Cherokee County Go Texan

Best Overall Theme – BOHICA BBQ Cooking Team

Best Skit – BOHICA BBQ Cooking Team

BBQ Olympics

Winner – San Augustine

Second Place – Steve’s Cooking Team

About the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo

The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo promotes agriculture by hosting an annual, family-friendly experience that educates and entertains the public, supports Texas youth, showcases Western heritage, and provides year-round educational support within the community. Since its beginning in 1932, the Rodeo has committed more than $630 million to the youth of Texas and education. The 2025 Rodeo is scheduled for March 4 – March 23. The 2025 World’s Championship Bar-B-Que Contest, presented by Cotton Holdings, is scheduled for Feb. 27 – March 1. For more information, visit rodeohouston.com, download the RODEOHOUSTON app and follow @RODEOHOUSTON online via Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube for all the latest news.