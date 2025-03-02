Japanese Garden at Hermann Park, photo by Patrick Talley

Saturday, April 19, 9 a.m.

Hermann Park

6001 Fannin St.

Houston, TX 77030

Connect with God as revealed through creation at Hermann Park in this guided prayer walk in the park, using the park’s beautiful natural setting to stimulate prayer and reflection. At each stop along the walk, there will be a theme, an accompanying Bible verse, and reflection questions for you to ponder. Deepen your Christian spiritual practice with a guided prayer walk in the park! All attendees will receive materials on the prayer walk to take home and use again in future. This event is for a small group and advance registration is required. Specific meeting location in the park will be sent to all registrants several days prior to the event. Register on www.eventbrite.com at: https://www.eventbrite.de/e/guided-prayer-walks-in-the-park-tickets-1007960435797. Contact Lisa Brenskelle at gcs.lrc@gmail.com for more information.