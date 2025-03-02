First-of-its-Kind NROTC Scholarship Awarded to Katy High School Student  

Award covers college and medical school tuition

KATY, TX [February 28, 2025] – Making history, Katy High School senior Joseph Fields was selected for the highly prestigious, highly selective Navy ROTC Scholarship, which provides him with tuition for college, medical school and a guaranteed commission as a Navy officer upon graduation. Fields’ selection is historic because he is among the first cohort of students to receive the inaugural NROTC scholarship.

“We are so proud of Joseph for earning this award and for being a great role model for our Katy High School community,” said Dr. Rick Hull, principal of Katy High School. “He’s exhibited strong leadership and high achievement here at Katy, and I know that he will do great things in college and beyond.”

Looking beyond a student’s academic record, the scholarship considers a student’s community involvement, leadership and extracurricular activities. After matriculating, selected students enroll in naval science coursework, in addition to their major course of study, as part of their leadership development in their school’s ROTC unit.

Recipients of the Navy ROTC Scholarship may pursue several options for their studies, including general navy service, nursing or pre-med, upon completion of their college degree.

